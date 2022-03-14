Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2022 GHMC installs, junks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC installs, junks its dustbins on footpaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Mar 14, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2022, 7:26 am IST
The civic body is spending ₹2.46 crore to set up the twin bins afresh across Hyderabad city
Ideally, the corporation is supposed to instal twin bins at commercial areas and public places with a gap of between 50 and 100 metres all along the prime stretches. (Representational Image/ DC)
 Ideally, the corporation is supposed to instal twin bins at commercial areas and public places with a gap of between 50 and 100 metres all along the prime stretches. (Representational Image/ DC)

HYDERABAD: Ironic as it sounds, but while one wing of the GHMC installs twin bins for trash collection across the city, another one removes them in the name of footpath repairs.

The corporation, in 2019, installed twin bins at 100 metres distance on all commercial stretches in the city. In July 2020, contractors who executed the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Project (CRMP) removed them. After two years, the sanitation wing again floated tenders to instal new bins at a cost of Rs 2.46 crore.

 

Ideally, the corporation is supposed to instal twin bins at commercial areas and public places with a gap of between 50 and 100 metres all along the prime stretches.

The corporation spent about Rs 3 crore under corporate social responsibility to install over three lakh twin bins.

It also laid about 240 km of footpath against 9,000 km of road length. The civic body, along with the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) laid 1,100 kms roads with an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore

 

Simultaneously, it took footpath repairs and laid new pavements. Overenthusiastic contractors removed twin bins on the footpaths at several stretches without the notice of the sanitation wing. The monitoring agencies also ignored the issue and did not inform the twin bin removal to their higher authorities. As a result, commuters and wayside commercial establishment owners have been dumping the hazardous trash on the road side.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, told that private agencies had removed twin bins at several locations for repairing footpaths. He said though the issue had come to his notice, there was a confusion about whom to assign the job. However, he said after intense lobbying, the corporation would now spend Rs 2.46 crore to install twin litter bins and three litter bins with 100 litre capacity at 1,850 locations.

 

The official said bins were earlier installed by private firms under CSR and now the corporation would reinstal them by spending money from their own funds. He said the private agencies had removed the bins without adhering to defect liability clauses and it put a burden of Rs 2.46 crore on the civic body when it was in deep financial crisis.

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), comprehensive road maintenance project
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 14 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The river witnesses constant flow of water at Roddam mandal headquarters and also at historic Aswartha Narayana Swamy temple in Peddapappur mandal.. (Representational image/DC)

After five decades, Pennar sees water flow in summer

There are ganja cultivations in Agency areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana borders, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand where not only police but even strangers are not allowed, Vallabh Trivedi, a former ganja cultivator and supplier, said. — PTI

Despite police crackdown, ganja biz thrives in Hyderabad

The ‘pressed ganja’ is very dangerous and demand is high as chloral hydrate gives an extra kick. — DC file photo

Chemical coating on ‘pressed ganja’ poses high health risk to consumers

It is slated to e-auction 324 developed plots, comprising 223 plots, at Thorrur Layout in Hayathnagar (The Hub of Life at East City), and 101 plots at Bahadurpally layout in Medchal (The Hub of Life at North City). The plots are set to go under the hammer between March 14 and 17. — DC Image

HMDA to compete with GHMC in revenue generation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With 3,116 new infections, India's daily COVID cases lowest in 676 days

A person wears a designed helmet and holds a placard to raise awareness against COVID-19 virus spread, at Visakhapatnam beach road on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

PM Modi: No reforms in security apparatus since Independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 1st convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavad, in Gandhinagar, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Indian Embassy in Ukraine temporarily shifted to Poland

Indian Embassy in Ukraine. (Twitter)

Census: Citizens to be allowed to self-enumerate online

Apart from allowing the provision of online self-enumeration, home visit by the enumerators for collecting census data will continue as in the past. (Photo:ANI)

India records single day rise of over 4k Covid cases, active caseload declines

A resident (R) undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->