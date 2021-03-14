Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2021 Victory rallies proh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Victory rallies prohibited in Kurnool district on Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 1:26 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 1:26 am IST
To ensure law and order, district police have invoked Police Act 30 and Section 144 Cr. P. C. throughout the state
SP Fakkeerappa said even MPs and MLAs will be barred from entering counting centres while votes are being enumerated and bursting of crackers too has been banned. — Representational image/DC
 SP Fakkeerappa said even MPs and MLAs will be barred from entering counting centres while votes are being enumerated and bursting of crackers too has been banned. — Representational image/DC

KURNOOL: No victory rallies will be allowed in Kurnool district on Sunday when results of elections held for eight municipalities and one corporation will be declared.

Announcing this on Saturday, superintendent of police Fakkeerappa said even MPs and MLAs will be barred from entering counting centres while votes are being enumerated. Bursting of crackers too has been banned.

 

All is set for counting of votes in the eight municipalities and one corporation of the district, said district collector G. Veera Pandian. Counting will start at 8 a.m. and is likely to be over by 1 p.m. Results will be declared after the counting process is over, he stated.

To ensure law and order, district police have invoked Police Act 30 and Section 144 Cr. P. C. throughout the state. In a press statement on Saturday, the district SP said stringent action will be taken if anyone organises rallies, bursts crackers or beats drums. Any person violating these guidelines will be dealt with under Police Act, he warned.

 

Counting of votes in the district will be taken up at Rayalaseema University, St. Joseph College and Pullaiah Engineering College in Kurnool city; Arts and Science College in Adoni, ESG Government Polytechnic College in Nandyal, Jawahar Navodaya School in Yemmiganur, Government Degree College in Dhone, and Government Polytechnic College in Allagadda.

The accused were identified as Budiga Sai Raghu Goud, Challamalla Ravinder Reddy, Vattem Karunakar, Varikuppala Yadagiri, Yennam Yella Reddy, Nune Munthala Kranthi Goud, Kasireddy Shashank Reddy, Gaddamedi Lingam Goud and Guttula Rambabu. Victory rallies prohibited in Kurnool district on Sunday.

 

...
Tags: municipal shorties, vaccine necessary for all, no victory rallies, eight municipalities one corporation to be schooled for study errors
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

Congress and BJP leaders have demanded that the state government concentrate on rehabilitation of oustees and complete works at the earliest. (Photo: DC)

Kaleshwaram works slow down in Nizamabad district

The DGCA circular comes days after Delhi high court took suo moto cognisance and registered a writ petition in this regard after Justice C. Hari Shankar found passengers not wearing masks during a flight. (Representational Photo: AFP)

No mask: Flyers to be put on 'no fly' list for 3 months

(Photo: Sig Sauer rifles with Indian Army)

Sig Sauer rifles beef up infantry

It is suspected that sparks from a fire they may have started to smoke out bees at a hive may have resulted in the blaze (Representational image: PTI)

Tribal hunt in forest fire dies, first in TS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Delhi to ask for COVID-19 negative report from travellers from 5 states'

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said. (PTI file photo)

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)

Mumbai's 12 police zones to fine 1,000 maskless people per day

A woman walks past a mural depicting people travelling on a overcrowded public transport to raise awareness about maintaining social distancing and the use of masks, in Mumbai on March 2, 2021. (AFP)

Six-member TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata

Trinamool Congress supporters pray for the speedy recovery of party chief and West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, outside SSKM hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI/Ashok Bhaumik)

Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister

Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013-2015 and is currently the party's national secretary. (Image credit : Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham