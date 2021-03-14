Victory rallies prohibited in Kurnool district on Sunday

SP Fakkeerappa said even MPs and MLAs will be barred from entering counting centres while votes are being enumerated and bursting of crackers too has been banned. — Representational image/DC

KURNOOL: No victory rallies will be allowed in Kurnool district on Sunday when results of elections held for eight municipalities and one corporation will be declared.

Announcing this on Saturday, superintendent of police Fakkeerappa said even MPs and MLAs will be barred from entering counting centres while votes are being enumerated. Bursting of crackers too has been banned.

All is set for counting of votes in the eight municipalities and one corporation of the district, said district collector G. Veera Pandian. Counting will start at 8 a.m. and is likely to be over by 1 p.m. Results will be declared after the counting process is over, he stated.

To ensure law and order, district police have invoked Police Act 30 and Section 144 Cr. P. C. throughout the state. In a press statement on Saturday, the district SP said stringent action will be taken if anyone organises rallies, bursts crackers or beats drums. Any person violating these guidelines will be dealt with under Police Act, he warned.

Counting of votes in the district will be taken up at Rayalaseema University, St. Joseph College and Pullaiah Engineering College in Kurnool city; Arts and Science College in Adoni, ESG Government Polytechnic College in Nandyal, Jawahar Navodaya School in Yemmiganur, Government Degree College in Dhone, and Government Polytechnic College in Allagadda.

