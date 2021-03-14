Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2021 Telangana budget ses ...
Telangana budget session to commence on Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2021, 12:40 am IST
The graduate MLC poll results are likely to generate political heat in the Assembly as the results will be out in the midst of the session
Finance minister T. Harish Rao will present the Budget 2021-22 on March 18. (Photo: @trsharish)
Hyderabad: The state Budget session will commence on Monday with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing the joint sitting of the Assembly and the Legislative Council. Finance minister T. Harish Rao will present the Budget 2021-22 on March 18.

The graduate MLC poll results are likely to generate political heat in the Assembly as the results will be out in the midst of the session. The counting begins on March 17 and the results are expected the next day.

 

Besides, the BJP will have a second member in the Assembly, M. Raghunandan Rao who won from Dubbak in December 2020. The BJP previously had one legislator, Raja Singh.

After the Governor's address, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will meet to decide on the duration of the session. The government wants to hold the session until March 27, according to official sources.

However, there is a possibility of the session being curtailed again in view of the increasing Coronavirus cases.

On March 16, the House will take up condolence motions for deceased sitting and former members. On March 17, the House will debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.

 

