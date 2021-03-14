Covid-19 cases doubled in Telangana in a week

Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases have more than doubled in the past week in Telangana indicating that the disease that crippled the state and the country over the past year, could well be on a path of resurgence in Telangana.

The week between March 7 and March 13 also saw 12 Covid-19 patients dying from the disease in the state. As on March 13, Telangana’s total Covid-19 cases stood at 3,01,161, and deaths from Covid-19 at 1,653, according to the state health department.

In what is fast becoming a matter of concern in the state with a large section of the population throwing all Covid-19 cautions to the winds, the daily cases that stood at 111 on March 7, more than doubled to 228 on March 13. The daily cases in Hyderabad city and the rest of the GHMC limits on March 7 which were 27, rose to 46 on March 13.

A similar rise in Covid-19 cases have been reported over the week from Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts that envelop Hyderabad district. In Ranga Reddy against 10 cases on March 7, the number stood at 17 on March 13, while in Medchal-Malkajgiri, the numbers stood at 9 and 15, respectively.

As many as 28 of the 33 districts in Telangana reported more cases on March 13 than they did on March 7, according to the data in the Covid-19 bulletins issued every day by the health department.

With the rising cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Telangana too is on the increase. While a week ago, the active cases were 1,807, on Saturday, the health department said that this number rose to 1,993. Also rising, though by small numbers, were the number of patients occupying beds in intensive care units of both government and private hospitals in Telangana. Similar small increase in patients on oxygen beds has been reported by the health department.

According to the Covid-19 bulletins over the past week, on March 7, 110 ICU beds in government, and 242 ICU beds in private hospitals were occupied, which increased to 112 and 255 on March 13. For the same dates, 172 oxygen beds in government hospitals, and 359 in the private sector were occupied by patients, which rose to 190 and 400 on March 13.