Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2021 Actor Rohith rallies ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Actor Rohith rallies behind VSP protestors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 8:26 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 8:40 am IST
Rohith said that VSP was like a mother, who is creating livelihoods by providing jobs for the present and future generations
Nara Ramamurthy Naidu’s son called for a united struggle to protect Visakha Steel Plant as it was a symbol of self-respect for the people of Andhra Pradesh. — By arrangement
 Nara Ramamurthy Naidu’s son called for a united struggle to protect Visakha Steel Plant as it was a symbol of self-respect for the people of Andhra Pradesh. — By arrangement

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood actor Nara Rohith has given a clarion call to all sections of people to rally together to make a success of the ‘Save Steel Plant’ agitation.

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu’s son called for a united struggle to protect Visakha Steel Plant as it was a symbol of self-respect for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

 

In a statement here, Rohith said that VSP was like a mother, who is creating livelihoods by providing jobs for the present and future generations.

‘My support will always be there for the agitation. It is not my nature to turn my back when people face a problem. I will stand by every fellow-Andhra citizen in the hour of need,” he said.

Meanwhile, Visakha Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee activists took out a procession from Bhanugudi centre to Kakinada MP Vanga Gita’s house on RTO office road, demanding the Union Government to withdraw the VSP proposal. After submitting a memorandum, they said that all MPs should tender their resignations to achieve the demand.

 

CITU National vice-president G. Babirani, AITUC district general secretary Tokala Prasad, INTUC state organizing secretary Talluri Raju, IFTU state secretary J. Venkateswara Rao and others were present.

Babirani recalled that 32 persons had sacrificed their lives and 65 MPs had resigned to achieve the Visakha Steel Plant and 22,000 acres have been given to the plant and 68 villages were vacated for the purpose. But, the Union Government is wishing to sell the plant to corporate forces, which was a move that everyone should oppose.

 

 

...
Tags: tollywood actor nara rohith, vsp privatisation, vsp self-respect of andhra people, 32 people sacrificed lives for vsp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Nearly 2,000 small, medium and big banks had shut down, including two premier private banks for varied reasons. — DC file photo

LIC employees stage protest against privatisation move

DGP M. Mahendar Reddy instructed the women’s safety department (WSD) to make it a watertight case in order to ensure conviction of the accused. — Representational image

3-member panel begins probe into minor’s rape in Bhainsa

When the government had advanced GHMC polls by two months from February 2021 to December 2020, there were speculations that the Warangal and Khammam polls would also be brought forward. — Representational image/DC

Delimitation of wards likely to delay civic polls in Warangal, Khammam

Congress and BJP leaders have demanded that the state government concentrate on rehabilitation of oustees and complete works at the earliest. (Photo: DC)

Kaleshwaram works slow down in Nizamabad district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Delhi to ask for COVID-19 negative report from travellers from 5 states'

The requirement of the negative COVID-19 test report is likely to be implemented from Friday night, officials said. (PTI file photo)

Telangana likely to present jumbo Budget for 2021-22

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to have directed finance minister T. Harish Rao and finance officials to draft a jumbo Budget. (DC file photo)

Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months

Rao has been in custody since August 28, 2018, awaiting trial in the case. (DC file Photo)

No mask: Flyers to be put on 'no fly' list for 3 months

The DGCA circular comes days after Delhi high court took suo moto cognisance and registered a writ petition in this regard after Justice C. Hari Shankar found passengers not wearing masks during a flight. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Mumbai's 12 police zones to fine 1,000 maskless people per day

A woman walks past a mural depicting people travelling on a overcrowded public transport to raise awareness about maintaining social distancing and the use of masks, in Mumbai on March 2, 2021. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham