Actor Rohith rallies behind VSP protestors

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood actor Nara Rohith has given a clarion call to all sections of people to rally together to make a success of the ‘Save Steel Plant’ agitation.

In a statement here, Rohith said that VSP was like a mother, who is creating livelihoods by providing jobs for the present and future generations.

‘My support will always be there for the agitation. It is not my nature to turn my back when people face a problem. I will stand by every fellow-Andhra citizen in the hour of need,” he said.

Meanwhile, Visakha Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee activists took out a procession from Bhanugudi centre to Kakinada MP Vanga Gita’s house on RTO office road, demanding the Union Government to withdraw the VSP proposal. After submitting a memorandum, they said that all MPs should tender their resignations to achieve the demand.

CITU National vice-president G. Babirani, AITUC district general secretary Tokala Prasad, INTUC state organizing secretary Talluri Raju, IFTU state secretary J. Venkateswara Rao and others were present.

Babirani recalled that 32 persons had sacrificed their lives and 65 MPs had resigned to achieve the Visakha Steel Plant and 22,000 acres have been given to the plant and 68 villages were vacated for the purpose. But, the Union Government is wishing to sell the plant to corporate forces, which was a move that everyone should oppose.