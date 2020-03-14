 LIVE !  :  AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Iran reports 97 new deaths
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2020 Two more Covid19 cas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two more Covid19 cases reported in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 14, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2020, 10:24 am IST
Italian national staying in Varkala, expat tested positive
The total number of Covid-19 patients under treatment in the state turns 19 (PTI)
 The total number of Covid-19 patients under treatment in the state turns 19 (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: An Italian national staying in a resort at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district and another UAE returned Keralite have been tested positive for Covid-19 novel coronavirus on Friday in Kerala.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients under treatment in the state increased to 19, without counting the three medicos who have been discharged already.

 

The Italian national will be shifted to Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the media.

The UAE returned NRK is from Thiruvananthapuram.

The health authorities have made screening in airports stringent. Of the 5970 passengers landed at Cochin international airport, 22 persons with virus symptoms have been put under isolation in Aluva district hospital.

Meanwhile, condition of the two aged patients, parents of the Italy returned family, admitted at Kottayam medical college has improved. There were apprehensions over the condition of the two, aged 85 and 92, as they have age related complications.

Condition of all other patients are stable, said the chief minister.

...
Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, kerala health minister k k shailaja, coronavirus (covid-19), varkala, thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital, italian national


Related Stories

Now, Kerala decides to use GPS tracking to rein in coronavirus fugitives
Kerala passes resolution against circular banning Indians from Covid19 hit nations

Latest From Nation

A total of 5469 persons are under observation in the state. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram collector issues high alert in the district

The passengers have been shifted to Aluva hospital for investigation. (PTI)

Indians stranded in Italy return home

Patients wear masks as they wait for a doctor's call at a hospital in Hyderabad on March 13, 2020. (DC Photo)

Returnee from Italy is second corona positive case in Hyderabad

Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at a metro station in New Delhi on March 13, 2020. India has 84 positive coronavirus cases so far, the Health Ministry said. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases rise to 84 in India: Health Ministry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases rise to 84 in India: Health Ministry

Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at a metro station in New Delhi on March 13, 2020. India has 84 positive coronavirus cases so far, the Health Ministry said. (PTI)

WTF: Government raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Most Indians were expecting a cut in petrol and diesel prices after international prices fell below USD 35 per barrel earlier this week. (PTI)

Coronavirus: RSS cancels three day meet in Bengaluru

The annual meeting of RSS's highest decision-making body was to be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17. (PTI)

Keralites stranded in Italy return home

The passengers have been shifted to Aluva hospital for investigation. (PTI)

Hyderabad’s MNCs brace themselves over coronavirus scare

Hyderabad’s companies are now temperature-screening staffers at work (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham