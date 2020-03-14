Two more Covid19 cases reported in Kerala

The total number of Covid-19 patients under treatment in the state turns 19 (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: An Italian national staying in a resort at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district and another UAE returned Keralite have been tested positive for Covid-19 novel coronavirus on Friday in Kerala.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients under treatment in the state increased to 19, without counting the three medicos who have been discharged already.

The Italian national will be shifted to Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the media.

The UAE returned NRK is from Thiruvananthapuram.

The health authorities have made screening in airports stringent. Of the 5970 passengers landed at Cochin international airport, 22 persons with virus symptoms have been put under isolation in Aluva district hospital.

Meanwhile, condition of the two aged patients, parents of the Italy returned family, admitted at Kottayam medical college has improved. There were apprehensions over the condition of the two, aged 85 and 92, as they have age related complications.

Condition of all other patients are stable, said the chief minister.