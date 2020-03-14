Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2020 Cow urine party held ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cow urine party held to publicise cure for coronavirus

AFP
Published Mar 14, 2020, 8:47 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2020, 8:49 pm IST
Leader of the party: 'We have gathered here and prayed for world peace and we will make an offering to the corona to calm it'
A woman drinks cow urine during an event organized by the All-India Hindu Mahasabha to promote consumption of cow urine as a cure for the coronavirus in New Delhi on March 14, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP)
 A woman drinks cow urine during an event organized by the All-India Hindu Mahasabha to promote consumption of cow urine as a cure for the coronavirus in New Delhi on March 14, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP)

New Delhi: Dozens of Hindu activists held a cow urine party in New Delhi on Saturday to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, as countries around the world struggle to control the deadly pandemic.

Members and supporters of the All India Hindu Mahasabha staged fire rituals and drank from earthen cups to fight the Covid-19 virus at the gathering in New Delhi dubbed a "gaumutra (cow urine) party".

 

"Whoever drinks cow urine will be cured and protected," Hari Shankar Kumar, a volunteer at the event, said as he served the remedy in brown clay cups.

Governments and scientists have said no medicine or vaccine is available to protect or cure people of the infection that has killed more than 5,400 people and infected nearly 150,000 across six continents.

Two people have died in India while more than 80 have fallen ill, and the government has ordered the closure of some land routes into the country and cancelled all visas to stop the spread of the virus in the world's second most populous country.

Members draped in saffron clothes chanted Hindu hymns at the fire ritual as devotees sang paeans for the sacred animal.

"We have gathered here and prayed for world peace and we will make an offering to the corona (virus) to calm it," Chakrapani Maharaj, the group's leader, told reporters before gulping down a cup of urine.

He then offered a glass to a devil-shaped caricature of the virus to "pacify" it.

He urged people to adopt the "tried and tested" practice of drinking cow urine to ward off diseases, and desist from killing animals and eating meat.

"The coronavirus is also a bacteria and cow urine is effective against all forms of bacteria that harm us," claimed Om Prakash, a participant from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

One legislator from the BJP last week suggested use of the urine as well as cow dung can cure the coronavirus.

Tags: coronavirus, dow urine, gau mutra, all-india mahasabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


