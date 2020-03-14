 LIVE !  :  AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Iran reports 97 new deaths
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram collector issues high alert in the district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 14, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2020, 2:03 pm IST
Three positive cases of Covid-19 reported in the district; several in isolation
A total of 5469 persons are under observation in the state. (PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: High alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, capital city of Kerala, in the wake of three Covid-19 cases reported from the district.

Beaches, shopping malls, gymnasiums, beauty parlours will be closed down while strict restrictions will be imposed on public functions, temple festivals, church feasts, marriages and other mass gatherings.

 

“There are 37 people in the high-risk contact list of the UK returned Keralite, who was tested positive for the virus. Among the 69 co-passengers of the patient in the flight, 37 are high risk contacts. Seven other people including the relatives of the patient are also under observation. Efforts are on to trace people in the contact list of the virus infected Italian national, who stayed in a resort in Varkala,” said district collector K Gopalakrishnan.

“Many people under observation are not complying with the guidelines. The public has been urged not to step out of their homes unnecessary,” he said.

The authorities find it tough to trace the contact list of the Italian national. The tourist interacted with local people for nearly 15 days, travelled in public transport and participated in temple festival.

“Since he doesn’t know English it is difficult to communicate with him. Details of the persons who were with the tourist are also not known,” added the district collector.

Meanwhile, the 96 sample results from National Institute of Virology were certified negative.

The 58 persons under observation in Thrissur and 30 people in Ernakulam have no virus infection. A total of 5469 persons are under observation in the state.

...
