Indians stranded in Italy return home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 14, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Several Indian passengers were stuck at an airport in Italy despite having confirmed tickets
The passengers have been shifted to Aluva hospital for investigation. (PTI)
Kochi: A group of 21 passengers including 15 Keralite students who were stranded in Covid-19 hit Italy reached Cochin international airport on Saturday morning.

The passengers were brought back via Dubai in an Emirates flight after the Indian medical team confirmed that they are not virus infected.

 

The passengers have been shifted to Aluva hospital for investigation, said Cochin international airport limited (CIAL) in a media release.

More than 40 students from Kerala are stuck in airports in Italy.

“Indian embassy has provided necessary assistance to the more than 250 passengers stranded in airports. The Indian medical team started examining the stranded passengers. We thank the minister of External Affairs and the embassy officials for their timely intervention to evacuate us,” said one of the passengers through a video shared with regional media.

Meanwhile, the CIAL has banned visitor's entry to the terminals with immediate effect. The visitors’ gallery has been closed down and only the passengers and taxi drivers can enter the airport premises.

In a media release, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has requested all passengers to limit the number of people accompanying them to the airport.  Police will be deployed in the roads leading to the airport for giving instructions to passengers.

This was after Italian authorities and Emirates airlines refused to take them following a ciruclar issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stipulating that people travelling from Italy or South Korea and desirous of entering India should obtain certificates of having tested negative for Covid-19 from those countries.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), keralites stranded in italy airport
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


