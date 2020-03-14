Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2020 Kalaburagi lives on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kalaburagi lives on edge awaiting test results of four corona suspects

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Mar 14, 2020, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2020, 8:05 pm IST
If confirmed positive, it means that the virus spread locally from the man who died there earlier this week
Despite the coronavirus worries, public congregations have been going on in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.
 Despite the coronavirus worries, public congregations have been going on in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

Kalaburagi: Civic authorities in Kalaburagi are gnawing at their nails as they wait for the result of samples taken from four coronavirus suspects. Their samples were sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and the results were expected to be delivered Saturday evening.

If they return positive, they may have to order complete restriction of movement within city limits.

 

The town in Karnataka has been experiencing frayed nerves ever since a 76-year-old religious leader from ward 30 was confirmed coronavirus positive two days after he died, making him the first Covid-19 fatality in India.

As of now, no restrictions have been imposed within the city limits but deputy commissioner Sharath has appealed to residents to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.

“We do not know whether the virus has spread locally from ward 30. We want to see the results of the four samples before a decision is taken,” said a source in district administration, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

As of Saturday evening, 71 persons were being observed in isolation, all but four of them at home.

The civic authorities have taken up a frantic cleanup drive in ward 30 and at the railway and bus stations and public squares.

Shops selling non-essential goods such as clothes, hardware and roadside eateries have been ordered to close while keeping provision shops, medicine and milk supplies.

The top man of the Kalaburagi City Corporation, Rahul Pandve told Deccan Chronicle he has sought expert opinion on what type of spray needs to be used to contain the virus.

...
Tags: kalaburagi, karnataka, coronavirus
Location: India, Karnataka, Gulbarga


Latest From Nation

A woman drinks cow urine during an event organized by the All-India Hindu Mahasabha to promote consumption of cow urine as a cure for the coronavirus in New Delhi on March 14, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP)

Cow urine party held to publicise cure for coronavirus

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has ordered a shutdown of all activities for 15 days to contain the coronavirus. (DC Photo)

IISc Bengaluru shuts down for 15 days, students asked to go home

People wear masks as a preventive measure in the wake of the novel coronavirus scare at Fancy Bazar market in Guwahati. (PTI)

Doctor couple trigger corona panic at Assam hospital

Stitching units in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Viyyur central prisons have started production of face masks. (PTI)

Kerala jails produce face masks to tackle demand-supple gap in the state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus cases rise to 84 in India: Health Ministry

Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at a metro station in New Delhi on March 13, 2020. India has 84 positive coronavirus cases so far, the Health Ministry said. (PTI)

Cow urine party held to publicise cure for coronavirus

A woman drinks cow urine during an event organized by the All-India Hindu Mahasabha to promote consumption of cow urine as a cure for the coronavirus in New Delhi on March 14, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP)

Thiruvananthapuram collector issues high alert in the district

A total of 5469 persons are under observation in the state. (PTI)

WTF: Government raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Most Indians were expecting a cut in petrol and diesel prices after international prices fell below USD 35 per barrel earlier this week. (PTI)

Kerala jails produce face masks to tackle demand-supple gap in the state

Stitching units in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Viyyur central prisons have started production of face masks. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham