 LIVE !  :  AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Iran reports 97 new deaths
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Mar 2020 Hyderabad’s MN ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad’s MNCs brace themselves over coronavirus scare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Mar 14, 2020, 9:55 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2020, 9:55 am IST
Temperature screening, medical teams and work from home routine facilitated for staffers
Hyderabad’s companies are now temperature-screening staffers at work (AP)
 Hyderabad’s companies are now temperature-screening staffers at work (AP)

Hyderabad: After India’s first Covid-19 reported in Karnataka and the coronavirus scare in Hitec City two weeks ago, Hyderabad’s companies are now temperature-screening staffers at work, sending several of them home to work.

An employee running a temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit was directed to the company’s medical centre and then sent home. While there were no directives asking them to work from home, many employees were contemplating it all the same.

 

A Dell employee working the night shift said, “When we walked in today, we were screened for our temperatures. We were told this will continue for a few weeks.”

An employee of Google’s Nanakramguda office said they were screened for their temperature for over a week. “Due to the nature of our work, my colleagues and I are required to physically be present in the office,” she said.

“But to prepare for a possible shutdown, we were asked to submit information such as internet speeds at our home, bandwidth and so on. There has also been a pilot run to see if working from home affects our work,” she said.

Companies are continuing to cancel non-essential parties and get-togethers. They are liberally distributing hand sanitisers. A Capgemini employee said they were given free round-the-clock access to a doctor.

“We have been told that we can go to the doctor in case we exhibit any flu-like symptoms,” he said.

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) general secretary, Krishna Yedula, said that measures such as temperature screening have not been prescribed to any company.

“These companies say they have received instructions to do so from their head offices. We have left it to their discretion.”

Yedula said that SCSC’s coordination committee was set to meet on Saturday morning as part of its regular efforts to monitor the situation.

“We will discuss the Bangalore situation,” he said. “I don’t think day-to-day operations will be affected in Hyderabad.”

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), society for cyberabad security council, hitec city, capgemini, krishna yedula, google
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Containment zone thrown around house of first coronavirus victim
Did Hyderabad doctors turn away India's first coronavirus fatality?
69-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in New Delhi

Latest From Nation

A total of 5469 persons are under observation in the state. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram collector issues high alert in the district

The passengers have been shifted to Aluva hospital for investigation. (PTI)

Indians stranded in Italy return home

Patients wear masks as they wait for a doctor's call at a hospital in Hyderabad on March 13, 2020. (DC Photo)

Returnee from Italy is second corona positive case in Hyderabad

Passengers wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic at a metro station in New Delhi on March 13, 2020. India has 84 positive coronavirus cases so far, the Health Ministry said. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases rise to 84 in India: Health Ministry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WTF: Government raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Most Indians were expecting a cut in petrol and diesel prices after international prices fell below USD 35 per barrel earlier this week. (PTI)

Coronavirus: RSS cancels three day meet in Bengaluru

The annual meeting of RSS's highest decision-making body was to be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17. (PTI)

Corona scare keeps blood donors away, surgeries postponed

Hospitals are forced to postpone non-emergency surgeries due to struggle in managing the blood stock. (AFP)

69-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in New Delhi

Workers clean the entry gates at Rajeev Chowk metro station in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. India has more than 80 positive coronavirus cases so far. (PTI)

Two more Covid19 cases reported in Kerala

The total number of Covid-19 patients under treatment in the state turns 19 (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham