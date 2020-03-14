Corona scare keeps blood donors away, surgeries postponed

Hospitals are forced to postpone non-emergency surgeries due to struggle in managing the blood stock. (AFP)

Thiruvananthapuram: The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) scare is keeping blood donors away from blood banks which has badly impacted availability of blood in Kerala.

Hospitals are forced to postpone non-emergency surgeries while institutions like Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram where patients require several units of blood products every day is struggling to manage the blood stock.

Blood donation drives have been either cancelled or postponed and blood banks across the state are not having enough stock of blood.

“As educational institutions have been closed, it is difficult to get student donors. Even the regular donors are reluctant to visit blood banks in the wake of virus infection. The NGOs and blood banks have been trying to convince the donors about the seriousness of the situation. Many blood banks have started functioning extended hours to increase the stock,” said Dr. V Sajith, nodal officer, Thrissur district blood bank.

Even though general surgeries can be postponed, Caesarian deliveries, accident cases, burns and other emergency cases cannot be postponed. Hence, availability of enough blood products is crucial.

“Blood banks are concerned that they would not be able to provide blood for even emergency surgeries,” he added.

In RCC, the cancer patients require four to five units of blood products every day. Relatives of hundreds of patients admitted in the hospital are worried over the availability of enough blood.

“People are reluctant to visit hospitals and blood banks in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Voluntary donations are not happening as people are stepping out of their homes only for unavoidable needs. Cancellation of donation camps, from where bulk quantity could be collected, is the major reason for shortage,” said Blesson Paul, coordinator of Blood Donors Kerala.

Several medical professionals and healthcare activists have posted appeals in social media urging people to come forward for blood donation.