With Rs 1,000 crore of declared assets, Jaya Bachchan may be richest MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Jaya Bachchan's declared immovable and movable assets along with those of her husband's are Rs 460 crore and Rs 540 crore respectively.
 Jaya Bachchan, who has recently filed her nomination as an SP candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 493 crore in her affidavit to the Election Commission. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh could be the country’s richest Minister of Parliament (MP).

Jaya Bachchan has declared assets worth of Rs 1,000 crore.

 

The assets declared by the veteran actor easily puts her above BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha who declared assets worth Rs 800 crore in 2014 when he made a debut in the Upper House. 

Jaya Bachchan, who has recently filed her nomination as an SP candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 493 crore in her affidavit to the poll panel.  

The three-term Rajya Sabha MP straight has declared that her assets along with that of her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, have doubled since her last such affidavit in 2012, in the affidavit submitted to EC while filing nomination for her fourth straight term.

The affidavit says that Jaya Bachchan, 69, together with her husband, has immovable assets worth over Rs 460 crore, and their movable assets are valued at Rs 540 crore, much above the Rs 343 crore declared in 2012.

Bachchan’s list of movable assets includes a pen worth Rs 9 lakh and watches worth Rs 51 lakh. This, however, is considerably lower than what her husband Amitabh Bachchan owns -- watches worth a whopping Rs 3.4 crore.

Furthermore, the celebrity couple owns a 3,175 square metre residential property in Brignogan Plages in France other than plush properties in Bhopal, Noida, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai, and in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

Amitabh Bachchan has been shown owning a plot in Daultapur area of Barabanki district worth Rs 5.7-crore and the Rajya Sabha MP herself owns a Rs. 2.2-crore agricultural land measuring 1.22 hectare in Kakori area of Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies)

