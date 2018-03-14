search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Theni forest fire: Two tour guides detained, forester suspended

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Of 17 trekkers undergoing treatment at various hospitals, eight continue to be critical and are on ventilator support.
According to health department sources, these eight survivors continue to be in ICU and are being attended to by doctors and plastic surgeons.
 According to health department sources, these eight survivors continue to be in ICU and are being attended to by doctors and plastic surgeons.

Chennai: The death toll in the forest fire in Theni district climbed to 11 with one more trekker succumbing to burns on Tuesday. Of 17 trekkers undergoing treatment at various hospitals, eight continue to be critical and are on ventilator support.

According to health department sources, these eight survivors continue to be in ICU and are being attended to by doctors and plastic surgeons. Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan, who is camping at Madurai, said around 15 injured individuals are admitted at the Government hospital in Theni, including four patients who suffered more than 90 per cent burns, while another eight have suffered more than 50 percent burns. Three of them have incurred less than 40 per cent burns and are being monitored round the clock.

 

The multi-disciplinary team of doctors are not only providing treatment for burns, but they are also looking to prevent infections due to burns. Private health care providers, who specialise in treatment of burns, have also joined the team of government doctors and plastic surgeons, the health secretary told DC.

On Sunday night, the police arrested Ranjith (30), who was the tour guide for trekkers from Erode. Another guide, Rajesh, who was coordinating with trekkers from Chennai, has also been detained. “We have launched a manhunt for missing Peter Van Geit, the Belgian who founded the Chennai Trekking Club. A few villagers of Kurangani settlement and staff associated with a local tea estate are also under the scanner, police said.

Earlier in the day, top forest officials inspected the Karangani range where the tragedy struck and placed forester Jaisingh on suspension. According to forest department sources the forester as charged for not patrolling the area coming under his jurisdiction and queries were also raised against local rangers and guards and further investigations are on. “The focus would now be on preventing the fire outbreak in to other areas and a circular was issued to foresters asking them to tighten the movement of public into reserve forests”, forest department sources said.

Tags: theni forest fire
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Trekking banned in Yercaud, Kolli hills & Sathyamangalam
IAF commandos from Sulur base save 25 lives in Kurangani hills


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cat survives after being impaled on three metal fence posts

RSPCA inspectors have no idea how the cat ended up stuck on the three posts. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katappa killed Baahubali in the film, but they will be part of same 'kingdom' again

Sathyaraj as Katappa and Prabhas as Baahubali in the 'Baahubali' franchise.
 

The infamous 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', Oskar Groening dies aged 96

He said he was morally guilty for what happened at the concentration camp (Photo: AFP)
 

Even a hint of light in the bedroom raises risk of depression among people

Another study from 2009 had showed that people kept in a room lit 24 hours a day were more likely to suffer from depression (Photo: AFP)
 

Study finds most couples can't tell their partner is sad unless they cry

When it comes to sadness and loneliness, couples need to be on the look-out for tell-tale signs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sleep awareness week: 10 foods to help a person sleep at night

According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bombay HC allows unwed mother to remove father's name from child's birth proof

She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Modi salutes bravery of CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the CRPF personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: File)

Kolkata school 'blames' students of homosexuality, tries to 'correct' them

According to the parents, the authorities of Kamala Girls School in South Kolkata, forced the ten students to submit a written admission. (Photo: AP | Representational)

After PNB fraud, RBI bans use of Letter of Undertakings for overseas credit

The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions. (Photo: File)

Rajinikanth on spiritual visit to Himalayas, says he's not full-time politician

Speaking to reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth said, 'I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)... Still I have not become a full-time politician.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham