Supreme Court extends deadline to link Aadhaar to bank, mobile phone

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended until further orders the deadline for Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts and all schemes of the Ministries/Departments of the Central and State governments, except for availing benefits and subsidies. As a result of this order Aadhaar is not mandatory for various other services. The earlier time limit was upto March 31.

A five judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Kanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan made it clear that its earlier interim order passed on December 15, 2017 extending the time limit would remain in force till judgment was pronounced in the matter.

The Bench has been hearing arguments from January 17 on validity of linkage of Aadhaar. Further the court extended the date for the completion of the linkage of Aadhaar and E-KYC process in respect of mobile phone subscribers till judgment is rendered.

When advocate Ms. Vrinda Grover brought to the notice of the court that new Rules were issued to make Aadhaar mandatory for Passport under Tatkal scheme, the court said the new rules would not be applicable for passport under Tatkal as any one of the other identity cards could be used till the judgment is rendered.

Senior counsel Arvind P Datar informed the court that Ms. Grover's passport has been cancelled though it is valid till 2020 as only additional booklet was required. She was to travel to Bangladesh to participate in a conference and in the absence of Aadhaar she cannot get her passport.