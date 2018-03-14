Rs 3 lakh crore sought for AP Capital Amaravati: Galla Jayadev

GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev demanded sanction of Rs 3,00,000 crore by the Union government for establishment of new capital Amaravati. He said that the Government of India assured to build the new capital but funds were not allotted. He sought release of Rs 43,000 crore to construct essential infrastructure for the new capital. He informed that he proposed amendments to Finance Bill 2018 which is likely to be taken on Wednesday in the Parliament.

He lamented that CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is sweating it out day-in-and-day-out to build Amara-vati but that the absence of funds with the Union government is creating hurdles for the development of the state. Mr Jayadev said that special category status should be conferred on AP and that the status should be retained for 10 years to establish level playing field.

He sought implementation of Section 46(2) of AP Reorganisation Act which mandates GoI giving grants, incentives in the form of special development package for Raya-laseema and Northern AP on the lines of Bundelkhand. He sought incentives to industries in the form of tax concessions on par with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He claimed that the new Capital Amaravati’s establishment requires Rs 3,00,000 crore hence the union government should immediately release Rs 43,000 crore to construct essential infrastructure for new Capital.