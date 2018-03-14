search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 3 lakh crore sought for AP Capital Amaravati: Galla Jayadev

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2018, 7:13 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 7:21 am IST
Guntur MP Galla Jayadev demanded sanction of Rs 3,00,000 crore by the Union government for establishment of new capital Amaravati.
Guntur MP Galla Jayadev
 Guntur MP Galla Jayadev

GUNTUR: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev demanded sanction of Rs 3,00,000 crore by the Union government for establishment of new capital Amaravati. He said that the Government of India assured to build the new capital but funds were not allotted. He sought release of Rs 43,000 crore to construct essential infrastructure for the new capital. He informed that he proposed amendments to Finance Bill 2018 which is likely to be taken on Wednesday in the Parliament.

He lamented that CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is sweating it out day-in-and-day-out to build Amara-vati but that the absence of funds with the Union government is creating hurdles for the development of the state. Mr Jayadev said that special category status should be conferred on AP and that the status should be retained for 10 years to establish level playing field.

 

He sought implementation of Section 46(2) of AP Reorganisation Act which mandates GoI giving grants, incentives in the form of special development package for Raya-laseema and Northern AP on the lines of Bundelkhand. He sought incentives to industries in the form of tax concessions on par with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He claimed that the new Capital Amaravati’s  establishment requires Rs 3,00,000 crore hence the union government should immediately release Rs 43,000 crore to construct essential infrastructure for new Capital.

Tags: galla jayadev, ap capital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google is launching a network of free WiFi hotspots

Google Station now counts roughly 8 million users a month in India, where the program began in 2016.
 

Cat survives after being impaled on three metal fence posts

RSPCA inspectors have no idea how the cat ended up stuck on the three posts. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katappa killed Baahubali in the film, but they will be part of same 'kingdom' again

Sathyaraj as Katappa and Prabhas as Baahubali in the 'Baahubali' franchise.
 

The infamous 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', Oskar Groening dies aged 96

He said he was morally guilty for what happened at the concentration camp (Photo: AFP)
 

Even a hint of light in the bedroom raises risk of depression among people

Another study from 2009 had showed that people kept in a room lit 24 hours a day were more likely to suffer from depression (Photo: AFP)
 

Study finds most couples can't tell their partner is sad unless they cry

When it comes to sadness and loneliness, couples need to be on the look-out for tell-tale signs. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bombay HC allows unwed mother to remove father's name from child's birth proof

She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Modi salutes bravery of CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the CRPF personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: File)

Kolkata school 'blames' students of homosexuality, tries to 'correct' them

According to the parents, the authorities of Kamala Girls School in South Kolkata, forced the ten students to submit a written admission. (Photo: AP | Representational)

After PNB fraud, RBI bans use of Letter of Undertakings for overseas credit

The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions. (Photo: File)

Rajinikanth on spiritual visit to Himalayas, says he's not full-time politician

Speaking to reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth said, 'I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)... Still I have not become a full-time politician.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham