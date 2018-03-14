‘Provocative’ remarks land Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in hot water

BENGALURU: A complaint has been filed against the spiritual leader and Art of Living founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Indira Nagar police station for his “provocative” remarks about the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi controversy.

The complainant, advocate Alam Pasha, founder of an NGO ‘The Helping Citizen and People’s Court’, wrote in the complaint that Sri Sri was creating communal disharmony by spreading hatred among different communities through speech.

Referring to the Sri Sri’s “If the Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India” remarks in an interview recently to allegedly warn Muslims to give up their claim on the Ayodhya site in Uttar Pradesh if they don't want to see Syria-like situation in India, where hundreds of Muslims killed, Mr. Pasha wrote that Sri Sri was intentionally making such speeches to create riots and disturb the peace.

Sri Sri’s remarks “Muslims should give up their claim on Ayodhya as a goodwill gesture. Ayodhya is not a place of faith for Muslims...We cannot make Lord Ram to be born in another place... If the court rules against a temple, there will be bloodshed. Do you think the Hindu majority will allow it? They will garner resentment towards the Muslim community” stoked a massive controversy throughout the country and the spiritual guru was criticized for the remarks.

Sri Sri later clarified saying that he had only used Syria as an example and that it was “a point of view, and not threat”.