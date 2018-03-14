search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala can decide on toddy shops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 14, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 12:45 am IST
Court allowed the government to use its discretion to permit toddy shops within 500 metres of highways in panchayats and municipal areas.
Toddy
 Toddy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Kerala government to use its discretion to permit toddy shops within 500 metres of highways in panchayats and municipal areas. A Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and D.Y. Chandrachud passed this order on applications of Kerala and others seeking an exemption. In February, the court had clarified that the state government could determine whether the principle laid down by the court in the July 11 order should also apply to these areas.

Senior counsels Raju Ramachandran appearing for the Kerala Toddy Shop Licensee Association and V. Giri for the state urged the court to treat toddy differently from other forms of liquor, owing to its low degree of intoxication.
They said it has only about 8.2 percent alcohol content and it was “traditionally” considered a “natural drink” and 

 

Section 3 of the Kerala Abkari Act 1902 defined toddy differently. According to the apex court’s order, about 1,000 toddy shops are to be affected, and already 200 of them had been shut. The Bench asked individual licensees to submit their representations to the competent authorities in the state which may pass appropriate orders on the location of the toddy shop concerned and disposed of the matter.

Tags: toddy, supreme court of india
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cat survives after being impaled on three metal fence posts

RSPCA inspectors have no idea how the cat ended up stuck on the three posts. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katappa killed Baahubali in the film, but they will be part of same 'kingdom' again

Sathyaraj as Katappa and Prabhas as Baahubali in the 'Baahubali' franchise.
 

The infamous 'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', Oskar Groening dies aged 96

He said he was morally guilty for what happened at the concentration camp (Photo: AFP)
 

Even a hint of light in the bedroom raises risk of depression among people

Another study from 2009 had showed that people kept in a room lit 24 hours a day were more likely to suffer from depression (Photo: AFP)
 

Study finds most couples can't tell their partner is sad unless they cry

When it comes to sadness and loneliness, couples need to be on the look-out for tell-tale signs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sleep awareness week: 10 foods to help a person sleep at night

According to studies, one in every three adults suffers from sleeplessness and one in every 10 of them have it chronically. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bombay HC allows unwed mother to remove father's name from child's birth proof

She never gave the name of the child's father to the BMC, and was unaware who disclosed that information to the authorities at the time of filling forms, she said. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Modi salutes bravery of CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the CRPF personnel, who were killed in a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (Photo: File)

Kolkata school 'blames' students of homosexuality, tries to 'correct' them

According to the parents, the authorities of Kamala Girls School in South Kolkata, forced the ten students to submit a written admission. (Photo: AP | Representational)

After PNB fraud, RBI bans use of Letter of Undertakings for overseas credit

The RBI notification further said that Letters of Credit and Bank Guarantees for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued subject to compliance with the provisions. (Photo: File)

Rajinikanth on spiritual visit to Himalayas, says he's not full-time politician

Speaking to reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth said, 'I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)... Still I have not become a full-time politician.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham