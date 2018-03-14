search on deccanchronicle.com
JNU accuses student protesters of 'manhandling' Dean

Published Mar 14, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
The administration condemned the behaviour of JNUSU-led agitators against the Dean and termed it as 'unacceptable'.
Security unit of JNU has also filed a police complaint in this regard. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: After Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Monday barged into their Dean of Students (DoS) Umesh Ashok Kadam's office during a protest, the JNU administration has accused the agitating students of "manhandling" and "verbally abusing" the Dean.

The administration on Tuesday condemned the behaviour of JNUSU-led agitators against the Dean and termed it as "unacceptable".

 

Security unit of JNU has also filed a police complaint in this regard.

In a statement issued, it was mentioned that student representatives were called inside the chamber for a thorough discussion of their demands, the discussion went on till 2:30 pm, when more than 15 agitating students barged into DoS Office and became very violent.

"They continuously started shouted slogans, latched the door and blocked with a sofa and when the DoS tried to go out of the office for lunch, they pushed, hurled abusive language and manhandled him. Fortunately, the security guards managed to bring the DoS out of his office without further physical harm to him and took him to the JNU health center for a medical check-up," the statement read.

The Chief Proctor's office will further investigate this incident and take appropriate action as per the university rules.

