Eye on China: IAF lands largest transport aircraft in Arunachal's Tuting

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 14, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 10:26 am IST
The landing of C-17 Globemaster is seen as part of the Air Force's move to strengthen its overall operations in Arunachal Pradesh.
Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed on Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting airfield. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's largest transport aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster, on Tuesday landed at Arunachal Pradesh's Tuting airfield which is close to the Chinese border. 

The landing of the US-manufactured aircraft is seen as part of the Indian Air Force's move to strengthen its overall operations in the strategically-key border state. 

 

"The C17 Globemaster of IAF carried out a historic landing at Tuting ALG, Arunachal Pradesh, today. The challenging airfield is in midst of high hills in a narrow valley. The mission was executed flawlessly owing to its superlative performance and excellent flying skills of pilots," the IAF tweeted.

An Indian Air Force spokesperson said, "The C17 Globemaster carried out a historic landing at Tuting Advanced Landing Ground. The mission was executed flawlessly owing to its superlative performance and excellent flying skills of pilots."

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16, 2017 after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28. 

Sources said China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area.

In November 2016, the Indian Air Force had successfully carried out landing of C-17 Globemaster at its strategic Advanced Landing Grounds (ALG) of Mechuka in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Menchuka being just 29 kilometers from the border with China. The Menchuka ALG, which was re-activated in May 2016, was non-functional since 2013 following its reconstruction work along with the ALGs of Aalo, Ziro, Tuting, Pasighat and Tezu.

Mechuka was one of the strategic locations during the Indo-China war in 1962. 

