  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2023 Is Telangana heading ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Is Telangana heading for a hung Assembly?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 15, 2023, 12:20 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)
 Telangana Assembly (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: Political developments in the last few days have triggered a debate on whether or not Telangana is heading for a hung Assembly in the general elections.

What started with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao heaping praise on the previous United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre and then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Assembly, picked up momentum after Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday told mediapersons in New Delhi that the state would end up with a hung Assembly. He went on to state that the BRS would be left with no option but to support the Congress which, he said, would secure some 40 seats and form government.

All the three parties — the Congress, the BRS and the BJP — were quick to dismiss the possibility and claimed that they would capture power on their own.

The BJP dubbed the CM’s Assembly speech as a clear indication of an alliance between the BRS and the Congress.

“After the CM’s speech, Left leaders, who are aligning with the BRS, extended solidarity to PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy by taking part in a Congress programme. The AIMIM already has a secret pact with the BRS,” said BJP leader N.V. Subash adding that the CM was desperately attempting to forge a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, the Left and the MIM.

During a media interaction in Delhi,  Venkat Reddy said none of the political parties would cross 60 seats in the Assembly elections. “There will be a hung Assembly and with 40-50 seats Congress will stake claim and BRS will have no option but to support the secular Congress,” Venkat Reddy said. “KCR with his clear intent praised the Congress and Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh and degraded the BJP.” The Congress MP, however, dismissed the claim that a pre-poll pact would benefit the BJP.

Congress leaders distanced the party from the statements and felt that this kind of talk would demoralise cadres and, besides confusing the voters, would give advantage to the BJP. PCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said Venkat Reddy had only aired his personal views and the party had nothing to do with it.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy left it to the high command to look into the MP’s comments and referred to the Warangal Declaration in which party former president Rahul Gandhi had categorically spoken against pre-poll alliances.

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy while also referring to Rahul Gandhi’s statements that the party would not enter into an alliance and that it would go it alone in TS, said that it was up to the national leadership to take a call. He recalled the understanding between the BJP and the BRS and the support that Rao had extended to the BJP at the national level in recent years.

...
Tags: telangana assembly election, hung assembly, bharat rashtra samiti (brs)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

As time ticks, options reduce for opposition in fight for Telangana’s Assembly
Outstanding debt of Telangana stands at Rs. 2.83 lakh crore: Centre

Latest From Nation

A division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy pronounced judgment in the appeals filed by the government through the Balapur tahsildar, and set aside the single judge orders which had stopped the revenue authorities from resuming 46,538 square metres (sq.m.) of land on the ground that the Urban Land Ceiling Act was repealed in 2008 whereas the authorities had initiated the procedure in 2010. (Representational DC Image)

HC gave nod to TS to resume 11 acres land from the private company

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy visited the Amanalingeswarar Swamy temple at Amaravathi and offered special prayers (Image Source: Twitter/@kishanreddybjp)

Centre majorly promoting spiritual tourism: Kishan

“In Ward 5, drinking water is supplied once in four days or once in a week with low pressure, short duration and uneven timings. Residents are facing difficulties because of the same,” said a resident, Telukunta Satish Gupta (Representational image)

Secunderabad Cantonment: Irregular water supply irks residents

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar Speaking to reporters in New Delhi. (Photo:DC)

BRS, Congress, Left forging "unholy coalition", says Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC offices in India

A police officer is seen at the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Two tigresses suspected in human killings captured in Mysuru, Madikeri

Forest personnel examining the canine tooth of a tigress captured by them near Nanachi in Madikeri on Tuesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

SC tells Centre to appoint judges in timely manner

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Fully cooperating, says BBC on 'tax survey' at offices in India

A police officer (front 2R) stands at the entrance of the office building where Indian tax authorities raided BBC's office in New Delhi on February 14, 2023. - The BBC said it was

Flying drones, small aircrafts prohibited in Bengaluru for five days

Bengaluru city commissioner of police Pratap Reddy stated the order has been issued keeping in mind security and maintenance of law and order during the conduct of Aero India-2023 which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. — DC Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->