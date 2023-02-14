  
Nation, Current Affairs

Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC offices in India

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2023, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 1:22 pm IST
BBC office in New Delhi (ANI)
 BBC office in New Delhi (ANI)

New Delhi: Income Tax officials are conducting a survey on the Indian offices of the British public broadcaster BBC, sources said on Tuesday.

The exact contour of the survey are unknown yet.

Further details are awaited.

The searches come weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'India: The Modi Question," which caused a controversy.

Meanwhile, earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is after the BBC instead of accepting an Opposition demand on a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani-Hindenburg matter.

"We are demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani matter and the government is behind BBC," said Ramesh.

...
