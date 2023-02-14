  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2023 Country salutes brav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Country salutes brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives: Rajnath Singh

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2023, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2023, 12:49 pm IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
  Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and said the entire nation stands firmly with their families.

In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said the country salutes their courage and supreme sacrifice.

"I pay my tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in the year 2019. This country salutes the courage and sacrifice made by these soldiers who got martyred. The entire nation stands firmly with their families," Singh tweeted.

Over 40 soldiers had made the supreme sacrifice after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

"Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism," he said. 

...
Tags: rajnath sigh, pulwama attack martyrs, pulwama attack, pulwama attack anniversary
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan (Twitter)

Vijayan government worse than pick-pockets, alleges Kerala Opposition Leader

He said progress of the country, making the country secure and making the economy the fastest growing economy in the world have been among the priorities of the government. — ANI

BJP has no competition in 2024 LS polls, Modi has full support of people: Amit Shah

BBC office in New Delhi (ANI)

Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC offices in India

The Kejriwal government has approved the proposal upon the condition that the agency would take up 10-times compensatory plantation. — Representational Image/DC

Delhi govt clears way for Executive Enclave, nation to get new PMO soon



MOST POPULAR

 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC tells Centre to appoint judges in timely manner

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Flying drones, small aircrafts prohibited in Bengaluru for five days

Bengaluru city commissioner of police Pratap Reddy stated the order has been issued keeping in mind security and maintenance of law and order during the conduct of Aero India-2023 which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. — DC Image

Govt planning to include additional 21 airports under Krishi Udan: Scindia

Citing examples, he said lemon, jackfruit and grapes grown in the North East are transported not only to other parts of the country but also to other nations like Germany, London, Singapore and the Philippines. — PTI

Six new governors, including former SC judge for seven states

Retired Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer. (DC File Image)

Air Asia flight 'grounded' by DGCA in Pune after a tyre found 'cracked'

An Air Asia aircraft was
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->