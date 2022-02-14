Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2022 Polling in UP contin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Polling in UP continues, 23.03 p er cent turnout till 11 AM

ANI
Published Feb 14, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Moradabad witnessed the highest percentage of voter turnout of 25.84 per cent followed by Saharanpur (25.16 per cent)
People wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)
Lucknow: In the second phase of the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a voter turnout of 23.03 per cent was reported till 11 am on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Moradabad witnessed the highest percentage of voter turnout of 25.84 per cent followed by Saharanpur (25.16 per cent) and Bijnor (24.51 per cent).

 

Amroha reported a voter turnout of 22.99 per cent till 11 am, while, Sambhal reported 22.91 per cent voter turnout.

Budaun reported 21.95 per cent voter turnout while Rampur reported 21.58 per cent voter turnout. Shahjahanpur recorded 21.55 per cent voter turnout and Bareilly reported 20.68 per cent voter turnout.

Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday at 7:00 am.

The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14.

Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

 

Tags: up polls 2022
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


