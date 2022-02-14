Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2022 India to ban 54 more ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India to ban 54 more Chinese apps citing security threat

ANI
Published Feb 14, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2022, 11:28 am IST
The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Tencent Xriver among others
Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Government of India will ban 54 more Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security, informed sources on Monday.

"Government of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security," sources said.

 

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them "outside".

 

This action came after 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh amid border tensions with China.

Later in September, the Government of India further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

However, China opposed India's decision to continue the ban on Chinese mobile apps and said the action is in violation of the World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles.

 

...
Tags: chinese apps, chinese apps banned
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

People wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)

Polling in UP continues, 23.03 p er cent turnout till 11 AM

Locals stand in front of a polling station after two political parties clashed during ongoing municipal elections, at Salt Lake, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

TMC on course for big win in four municipal corporations in West Bengal

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Kothambi in North Goa district, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant

A decision regarding PUCs, colleges and universities can be expected after a review of the situation in the State, the Chief Minister said (PTI)

Karnataka hijab row: Schools re-opened today, prohibitory orders in few places



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India imbibed equality from its heritage: Prez Kovind

The President of India, Ramnath Kovind, unveiling the statue of Swarna Ramanujachrya at Statue of Equality, Muchintal in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

Biological E seeks EUA for its Corbevax vaccine for 12-18 yrs age group

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperatures and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack. (Photo: Biological-E)

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 5,37045

Medical staff collects the swabs from the people for Covid-19 testing at MVP Ward Secretariat in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C52 carrying earth observation, 2 small satellites

The PSLV-C52 rocket. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

If voted to power, BJP to form panel on Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Dhami

Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes pamphlets during his door-to-door campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->