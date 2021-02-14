 LIVE !  :  The doctors work in the intensive care unit in the pulmonary departments. — AFP Two PG doctors contract virus after taking 1st dose
 
Fourteen killed, 4 injured as mini bus hits lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2021, 10:32 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 10:32 am IST
The incident took place at around 4 am when a group of people hailing from Chittoor district were travelling in the bus towards Hyderabad
 Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the bus apparently lost control. (Image credit : Twitter/ANI)

Kurnool: Fourteen people, including eight women and a child, were killed and four others injured when a mini bus collided with a lorry in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4 am when a group of people hailing from Chittoor district of the state were travelling in the mini bus towards Hyderabad, a senior police official told PTI.

 

They were all on their way to Ajmer in Rajasthan, he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the bus apparently lost control and the vehicle first crashed against the road median and then rolled to the other side of the road hitting a lorry, the official said.

The injured have been hospitalised and the condition of two is stated to be serious, police said.

