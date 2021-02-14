Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2021 21-year-old activist ...
Nation, Current Affairs

21-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru for sharing Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit'

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2021, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday
Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the "toolkit" shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. (Representational image : AFP)
 Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the "toolkit" shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. (Representational image : AFP)

New Delhi: A 21-year-old climate activist has been arrested from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media, police said on Sunday.

Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

 

Earlier, the Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the "toolkit" shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The case against unnamed persons was registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

 

Addressing a press conference earlier, a senior Delhi Police officer said initial investigation linked the document with a pro-Khalistan group named "Poetic Justice Foundation".

According to the police, the "toolkit" has a particular section that mentions "digital strike through hashtags on or before January 26, tweet storms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders".

The "toolkit" was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had added.

 

...
Tags: greta thunbeg, greta thunberg toolkit, republic day violence, farmers protests, delhi police, pro-khalistan group
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The scene at the accident site was heart-rendering as the dead bodies were stuck in the mangled minibus. (Image credit : Twitter/ANI)

Fourteen killed, 4 injured as mini bus hits lorry in Kurnool district

. As only 15 gram panchayats saw unanimous elections, polling was held for 293 gram panchayats in the second phase. — Representational image

Panchayat polls: No untoward incident reported from Anantpur

The civil supplies minister has also filed a privilege notice against the state election commissioner with assembly speaker Thammineni Seetharam for issuing a gag order against him. (Photo: DC)

SEC directs Krishna SP to file case against minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the Opposition leaders were alleging that the TRS government has taken up massive irrigation project like Kaleshwaram only to earn money. (Photo: Twitter @Gandraofficial)

KLIP reached drought-prone areas of Telangana: Gandra Venkataramana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Septuagenarian Punjab farmer part of protests at Singhu dies of cardiac arrest

72-year old farmer, Hansa Singh died due to heart attack at Delhi's Singhu border (AP)

Normal life partially affected in 12-hour Bengal bandh called by Left Front

A woman shields another student activist of the Communist Party of India during a rally against the West Bengal government as they demand better education and employment opportunities in Kolkata, Thursday, February. 11, 2021. (AP/Bikas Das)

Fourteen killed, 4 injured as mini bus hits lorry in Kurnool district

The scene at the accident site was heart-rendering as the dead bodies were stuck in the mangled minibus. (Image credit : Twitter/ANI)

Farmer's death: Protesters allege he was shot while police say his tractor overturned

Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 26 bodies recovered, 171 missing

Military aircraft, including MI 17, have conducted six sorties to transport rescued people from the site. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham