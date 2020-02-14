Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2020 Virus kills poultry ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Virus kills poultry birds, doctors advise not to eat chicken

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Feb 14, 2020, 1:54 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 1:54 am IST
Veterinary doctors have immediately issued an advisory to people not to eat chicken for some days.
However, there has been no stoppage of sales of broilers and hens in Nidadavole in west Godavari district, which too reported the death of several hundreds of broilers and hens due to the same virus.
KAKINADA: Chicken lovers of the east and west Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh are in a panic mode as broilers and chicks across poultry farms in both the river districts have attracted the Very Virulent Newcastle Disease (VVND) virus, leading to the death of thousands of broilers and hens. This has resulted in prohibition of sales of chicken in Bhimavaram and Tanuku.

Veterinary doctors have immediately issued an advisory to people not to eat chicken for some days.

Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Tanuku MLA, appealed to people to not eat chicken or meat due to dangerous circumstances prevailing in the area. He advised meat traders not to sell chicken and meat. For the past two days, chicken and meat sales have been stopped at Tanuku in west Godavari, he said.

In Bhimavaram of west Godavari, municipal authorities gave reportedly given oral instructions to traders and vendors to not sell chicken and meat in town due to the virus.  Jyothula Lakshmi, municipal assistant commissioner told Deccan Chronicle that as a precautionary method, traders were advised not to sell chicken and meat.

However, sources, said that in fact, the Food Safety Standards of India officials are taking steps to curb the sales of chicken and meat. But, due to shortage of the personnel in the department, they are unable to do it, said an official.

In Baduguvani Lanka village of Alamuru mandal, more than 2,000 broilers died due to the VVND. Animal husbandry department officials closed the poultry farm and instructed the farmer not to open it for three months.

K. Ramakrishna, deputy director, animal husbandry department (AHD), O. Ramakrishnaiah, assistant director, AHD, and Dr Bhanu Prasad, veterinary doctor, and others visited the spot and gave directions to poultry farmers to stop all sales in the area.

Mr Ramkrishna said that one week ago, 20,000 broilers had died due to the virus in the Vaddiparru village in Ravulapalem mandal. Due to transportation of broilers, the virus have be contracted by others along the way, including the Baduguvanilanka poultry farm.

Mr Ramakrishnaiah said that poultry farmers should give vaccination to their chicks and broilers on the first day, ninth day, first and second month regularly to prevent the virus from attacking. He said that if the virus attacks once, cent per cent mortality is seen and an entire farm can be washed out. He said that the poultry farm at Baduguvanilanka village, where the virus attacked, should not be opened another three months.

After three months, the farm should be cleaned with chemicals and levelled with soil before 15 or 20 broilers should be grown. If birds can resist the virus, then the farmers can again start growing of birds, he added.

Tags: chicken, virus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


