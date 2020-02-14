Top court to hear plea challenging Omar’s detention under PSA today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.

Sara Abdullah’s plea challenging the continued detention of Omar Abdullah is listed before a bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Indira Banerjee.

The matter has come before the bench of Justice Mishra and Justice Banerjee as Justice Mohan M. Shantanahoudar who was part of the bench comprising Justice N. V. Ramana and Justice Sanjiv Khanna recused himself from participating in the matter on Wednesday.

Because of the recusal by Justice Shantanahoudar the matter was adjourned on Wednesday.