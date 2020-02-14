Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2020 Third Indian crew me ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Third Indian crew member on board ship tests positive for coronavirus

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2020, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 6:34 pm IST
So far there have been 218 coronavirus positive cases on the ship Diamond Princess
Passengers look out from their balconies on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined on board due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 14, 2020. The Diamond Princess has become the single largest cluster of cases outside China, with at least 218 testing positive for the COVID-19 virus and taken to medical facilities. (AFP)
 Passengers look out from their balconies on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined on board due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 14, 2020. The Diamond Princess has become the single largest cluster of cases outside China, with at least 218 testing positive for the COVID-19 virus and taken to medical facilities. (AFP)

Tokyo: A third Indian crew member on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian embassy in Japan said Friday.

The authorities have confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on the quarantined ship.

 

Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who had disembarked last month in Hong Kong was found to be a carrier of the virus COVID-19 on the ship.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members and 6 passengers, were on board the ship.

The Indian embassy in a statement said three Indian crew members are among the 218 people who have tested positive for the virus.

"All 218 people, including Indian nationals, have been taken to hospitals for further treatment and quarantine. As per information available with the embassy, no other Indian national on-board Diamond Princess has developed any symptoms of infection," the statement said.

...
Tags: diamond princess, yokohama virus, coronavirus, covid 19, indian crew member coronavirus positive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The mother of the victim in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case was at the Supreme Court for the hearing of convict Vinay Sharma’s petition. (PTI)

Nirbhaya convict loses plea, but two others still have legal options

Representational image (ANI photo)

Bhima Koregaon case transferred to NIA court

Sara Abdullah Pilot (ANI)

Kashmiris should have the same rights as citizens of India: Sara Abdullah

Congress MLA S A Haris's son Mohammed Nalpad.

Cops say they have clinching evidence against Bengaluru's Bentley boy Nalpad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

Design-wise, the STM Wireless PowerBank features the regular brick-like form factor.
 

Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 is available at lowest price ever in India; grab it now!

iPhone 11 Pro being available at Rs 93,900.
 

Love is in the ‘dating app’ this Valentine’s Day!

According to Bobble AI’s data, there’s a 30% increase in usage of dating applications around Valentine’s week.
 

Imtiaz Ali revisits love 11 years after Love Aaj Kal

Bollywood film-maker Imtiaz Ali during an interview in New Delhi on February 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 

India’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone will be sold on Flipkart

The iQOO 3 will be the perfect combination of smartphone performance, offering future-ready 5G capabilities.
 

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

The JVC HA-FX103BTA is designed for those who love that little extra bass response.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court rejects Nirbhaya convict's petition challenging mercy plea

File Photo

Supreme Court rejects telecom operators' plea for new schedule for AGR payments

File Photo.

Cancer is India’s next big health crisis, warn doctors

On women and chances of them developing cancer, Dr Gluck said Indian mothers breast feed their babies for a longer period than women in many other countries.

Achhe din for Kapra lake

Work has begun to clean the Kapra lake of remaining hyacinth as well as the lakebed. (Gandhi)

Tiger body seeks report on Amrabad

It is learnt that NTCA will now seek a factual report from the State Forest Department on permissions given for construction of the latest ‘ecotourism’ attraction.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham