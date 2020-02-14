Third Indian crew member on board ship tests positive for coronavirus

Passengers look out from their balconies on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined on board due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 14, 2020. The Diamond Princess has become the single largest cluster of cases outside China, with at least 218 testing positive for the COVID-19 virus and taken to medical facilities. (AFP)

Tokyo: A third Indian crew member on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian embassy in Japan said Friday.

The authorities have confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on the quarantined ship.

Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who had disembarked last month in Hong Kong was found to be a carrier of the virus COVID-19 on the ship.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members and 6 passengers, were on board the ship.

The Indian embassy in a statement said three Indian crew members are among the 218 people who have tested positive for the virus.

"All 218 people, including Indian nationals, have been taken to hospitals for further treatment and quarantine. As per information available with the embassy, no other Indian national on-board Diamond Princess has developed any symptoms of infection," the statement said.