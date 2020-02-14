Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2020 Supreme Court reject ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court rejects telecom operators' plea for new schedule for AGR payments

ANI
Published Feb 14, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
The telecom companies appealed before the top court challenging its verdict on Rs 92,000 crore past dues
File Photo.
 File Photo.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review petition by telecom operators for a new schedule to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for not complying with the apex court's earlier order.

The telecom companies had appealed before the top court challenging its AGR verdict on Rs 92,000 crore past dues on them.

 

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to explain why it did not take action against telcos for failing to pay the dues.

The apex court had on its October 24, 2019, verdict held that the definition for AGR will include non-core revenues to calculate levies.

Later, the telecom companies had filed an appeal through a review petition before the apex court challenging the October 24 verdict.

The apex court had upheld the central government's plea on the definition of AGR involving around Rs 90,000 crore.

Tags: telecom operators, supreme court, agr payments
Location: India, Delhi


