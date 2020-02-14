Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2020 Supreme Court: Parti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court: Parties must disclose criminal antecedents of candidates in polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Feb 14, 2020, 1:04 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 1:04 am IST
Winnability not sole criteria to field candidates, says top court.
Supreme Court.
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the “alarming increase” in the number of candidates with criminal cases in the last four general elections, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that winnability cannot be the only criteria for fielding a candidate.

Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, heading a three-judge bench, said: “We have also noted that political parties offer no explanation on why candidates with pending criminal cases are selected as candidates in the first place.”

 

Directing all political parties to upload the details of their candidates’ criminal history on their websites, on the social media and in newspapers within 48 hours of thir selection or two weeks before the first date for filing of nominations, whichever is earlier, the court said: “Political parties will have to specify reasons for selecting candidates having pending criminal cases against them on their website.”

The details, the court said, must include the nature of the offences, and other particulars whether charges have been framed, the court before which proceedings are going on and the case number.

This information about the candidate, the court said, shall be published in one local vernacular newspaper and one national newspaper; official social media platforms of the political party, including Facebook and Twitter.

The parties must submit the same details to the Election Commission within 72 hours, the court said. If political parties failed to give the details, or the Election Commission was unable to implement the directive, it would be considered contempt of court, the judges said.

In 2004, 24 per cent of MPs had criminal cases pending against them. In 2009, that figure went up to 30 per cent; in 2014 to 34 per cent, and in 2019 as many as 43 per cent of MPs have criminal cases pending against them, the court noted.

While only 15 per cent of MPs in the 15th Lok Sabha had declared serious criminal charges against them, the number for the new Lok Sabha has reached 29 per cent, signifying a 106 per cent increase in the past 10 years.

The reasons for selecting a candidate, the court said, “shall be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned”, and not mere “winnability” at the polls”.

“The reason to select candidates should be based on merit and not winnability. Winnability can’t be the only justification,” the top court directed.

Grave issues on criminalisation of politics
The SC verdict on ensuring parties disclose criminal antecedents of candidates comes in the wake of contempt petitions filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others, drawing the court’s attention towards the non-compliance of its directions on September 25, 2018.

The court noted that the contempt petition raises “grave issues regarding the criminalisation of politics in India”.

Exercising its powers under Articles 129 and 142 of the Constitution, the court mandated political parties to give reasons for selecting candidates with pending criminal cases and why others “without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates”.

Speaking for the bench, that also comprised Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and M. Ramasubramanian, and referring to the documents placed before the court and submissions by lawyers, Justice Nariman said over the past four general elections, there was an “alarming increase” in the incidence of criminals in politics.

From 2004 onwards, the percentage of MPs facing non-serious criminal charges have been between 12 per cent to 15 per cent, with 14 per cent of MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha facing such charges.

However, a look at the percentage of MPs facing serious charges shows that the number goes up with every general election.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra (since retired) had directed political parties to publicise the criminal record of the candidates fielded by them so that people could make an informed choice while exercising their franchise.

While directing political parties to give wide publicity about the criminal antecedents of the candidate being fielded by them, by posting these on their website, through the print and electronic, media, the court had said the time has come for Parliament to to enact a law to cleanse the polluted stream of politics by prohibiting people with criminal antecedents in the political system.

Observing that the “nation eagerly waits for such legislation” to curb the entry of politicians with criminal antecedents, the court had said in 2018 “the sooner the better, before it becomes fatal to democracy”.

“The time has come that Parliament must make a law to ensure that persons facing serious criminal cases do not enter the political stream,” the court said in 2018.

...
Tags: supreme court, election
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The victims were mostly passengers who were standing under the ill-fated foot over bridge, Siddique added.

Nine hurt as fob at Bhopal railway station collapses

Ram Nath Kovind.

Ram Nath Kovind keeps word, meets old friend and his family

The seizures have led to disclosure that Maoists used to collect the empty shells of firearm ammunitions and rockets left behind by security forces after the encounters to reuse them by filling them up with explosives and other materials, the officer said unwilling to be quoted.

Maoists run weapon making units in Bastar

Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Congress needs new style of functioning, says Jyotiraditya Scindia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love is in the ‘dating app’ this Valentine’s Day!

According to Bobble AI’s data, there’s a 30% increase in usage of dating applications around Valentine’s week.
 

Imtiaz Ali revisits love 11 years after Love Aaj Kal

Bollywood film-maker Imtiaz Ali during an interview in New Delhi on February 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 

India’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone will be sold on Flipkart

The iQOO 3 will be the perfect combination of smartphone performance, offering future-ready 5G capabilities.
 

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

The JVC HA-FX103BTA is designed for those who love that little extra bass response.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

GlobalGyan’s network of experienced leaders provide practical knowledge that professionals can use immediately.
 

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

MWC 2020 is officially cancelled.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Adobe hires University of Hyderabad student on Rs 43 lakh pay

V. Nandini Soni.

Second batch of foreign diplomats shown around Kashmir

Members of the delegation of EU parlimentarians enjoy boat rides on a shikara on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on February 12, 2020.. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Nurses complain of poor treatment

A nurse in the Government Hospital in Janagaon district, Perumandla Kavitha says: “Doctors do not treat us with respect; they always look down upon us. We are treated like slaves.”

Kannada organizations: BJP joined hands with Marwadis

The bandh organisers want jobs in private sector reserved for Kannada people.

Greater Hyderabad residents are paying twice for garbage

Tax payers are not required to pay an additional amount for garbage collection as its charge is already included in property tax.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham