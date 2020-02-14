Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2020 No CM invited for Ke ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No CM invited for Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Feb 14, 2020, 1:29 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 1:29 am IST
The party has made it clear no leaders from the Opposition parties have been invited and it will be a “Delhi-specific” ceremony.
Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that over a million people from across the country had joined the party within 24 hours of its stunning win in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Contrary to the speculation that several chief ministers from other states will attend Mr Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the party has made it clear no leaders from the Opposition parties have been invited and it will be a “Delhi-specific” ceremony.

 

There are indications, however, that the party could invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven BJP MPs from Delhi to the oath ceremony.

Soon after its historic victory in the Assembly elections, the AAP shared a mobile number on the day of counting on Tuesday requesting people could give a missed call to join the party. Early on Thursday, the AAP’s official Twitter handle announced that over one million people had already joined the party.

The tweet said: “More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory. To join AAP, give a missed call on 9871010101.”

The AAP had earlier claimed almost 11 lakh people had taken part in the party’s campaign by giving a missed call to the number that was shared with people across the country using multiple media outlets. It was a part of the AAP’s nation-building campaign titled “AAP Rashtra Nirman”, where all Indians were invited to join the party.

Tags: aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


