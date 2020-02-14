Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2020 I-T raids on Chandra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

I-T raids on Chandrababu Naidu ex PS yields Rs 2,000 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Feb 14, 2020, 1:08 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 1:10 am IST
Amount is only a preliminary estimate and further investigations might reveal a higher fraud amount, IT officials said.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: The recent raids by the Income-Tax department on the former personal secretary of former chief minister and TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, and three prominent infrastructure companies considered close to the leader, revealed siphoning of funds to the tune of least Rs 2,000 crore. This amount is only a preliminary estimate and further investigations might reveal a higher fraud amount, I-T officials said.

The Income-Tax department on Thursday issued an official press release stating that “search operations carried out on close associates (of three infra companies), including a former personal secretary of a prominent person (read Mr Chandrababu Naidu, as searches were conducted at the premises of his ex-PS) and incriminating evidence was seized”.

 

The TD supremo, as a senior leader pointed out, was perplexed over the developments. One of the three firms raided belonged to Kadapa TD leader Srinivas Reddy’s R.K. Infra Corp. A close associate of Nara Lokesh, Mr Naidu’s son and TD party general secretary, was also raided. Sources in I-T department said that exchange of information between this associate and several top party leaders gave crucial leads to the I-T department.

“The I-T department says irregularities were found in infra companies. Government can take any action,” Mr Nara Lokesh told Deccan Chronicle.

Referring to the involvement of a former PS of the former CM, Mr Lokesh said that he was clueless on how a former PS was in possession of records of three large infra companies. “We did nothing wrong. We will wait and watch,” he said.

Explaining the modus operandi of the raids and subsequent investigations, Surabhi Ahluwalia, I-T commissioner, said that the three companies had indulged in multiple transactions by sub-contracting works to bogus and non-existent companies. These transactions were layered through multiple entities, with the last in the chain being small entities, with a turnover of less than `2 crore to avoid maintenance of books of accounts and tax audits, Ms Ahluwalia said.
Many of these companies weren’t found in the addresses mentioned in records or were found to be shell firms, she said.

25 bank lockers restrained, says I-T
Several sub-contractors were controlled by the principal contractor, on whose IP address the re-runs of sub contractors were found.

The I-T raids led to the busting of a major racket of cash generation through bogus sub contractors, over-invoicing and claiming of bogus bills. The searches resulted in unearthing unaccounted cash of `85 lakh and jewellery worth `71 lakh. More than 25 bank lockers were restrained, the IT department said.

The FDI receipts received in group companies of one of the three firms raided are suspected to be round tripping of unaccounted funds. The department also chanced upon emails and WhatsApp messages, besides incriminating records and papers which revealed unexplained foreign transactions.

...
Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, income-tax department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

YSRC MLAs want Naidu’s arrest for fraud

Latest From Nation

The victims were mostly passengers who were standing under the ill-fated foot over bridge, Siddique added.

Nine hurt as fob at Bhopal railway station collapses

Ram Nath Kovind.

Ram Nath Kovind keeps word, meets old friend and his family

The seizures have led to disclosure that Maoists used to collect the empty shells of firearm ammunitions and rockets left behind by security forces after the encounters to reuse them by filling them up with explosives and other materials, the officer said unwilling to be quoted.

Maoists run weapon making units in Bastar

Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Congress needs new style of functioning, says Jyotiraditya Scindia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love is in the ‘dating app’ this Valentine’s Day!

According to Bobble AI’s data, there’s a 30% increase in usage of dating applications around Valentine’s week.
 

Imtiaz Ali revisits love 11 years after Love Aaj Kal

Bollywood film-maker Imtiaz Ali during an interview in New Delhi on February 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 

India’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone will be sold on Flipkart

The iQOO 3 will be the perfect combination of smartphone performance, offering future-ready 5G capabilities.
 

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

The JVC HA-FX103BTA is designed for those who love that little extra bass response.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

GlobalGyan’s network of experienced leaders provide practical knowledge that professionals can use immediately.
 

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

MWC 2020 is officially cancelled.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

YSRC MLAs want Naidu’s arrest for fraud

N Chandrababu Naidu.

Adobe hires University of Hyderabad student on Rs 43 lakh pay

V. Nandini Soni.

Second batch of foreign diplomats shown around Kashmir

Members of the delegation of EU parlimentarians enjoy boat rides on a shikara on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on February 12, 2020.. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Nurses complain of poor treatment

A nurse in the Government Hospital in Janagaon district, Perumandla Kavitha says: “Doctors do not treat us with respect; they always look down upon us. We are treated like slaves.”

Kannada organizations: BJP joined hands with Marwadis

The bandh organisers want jobs in private sector reserved for Kannada people.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham