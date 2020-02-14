Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2020 Finally, bookie Sanj ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Finally, bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from UK

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Feb 14, 2020, 1:21 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 1:21 am IST
Chawla, a 50-year-old British national, was evading the arrest for nearly two decades.
Sanjiv Chawla at crime branch office in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
 Sanjiv Chawla at crime branch office in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, who is the key accused in one of cricket’s biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, was extradited from London. It is said to be first high-profile extradition of its kind between the two countries in 20 years.

Chawla, a 50-year-old British national, was evading the arrest for nearly two decades.

 

After completing the formalities, he was taken to the AIIMS for a medical check-up. Chawla was “absolutely normal” during his journey to Delhi, police said.
“He had food twice in the flight. He also had lunch after his medical test. He is normal and not under stress. He will be questioned in detail now by the crime branch,” DCP (crime branch) Ram Gopal Naik said.

The Delhi-born businessman was also seen wearing an anti-pollution mask as he stepped out of the airport.

“He will be taken to five locations, starting Mumbai, where matches were played in the series, and confronted with certain people in order to unearth the larger conspiracy,” the DCP added.

While Tihar prison director general Sandeep Goel said Chawla will be placed in a separate cell once he is sent to judicial custody.

“According to the extradition treaty, all basic facilities will be ensured and consular access will be provided. Safety and security will be ensured. The inmate will be kept in a separate cell,” Mr Goel said.

According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, in 1999, an extortion case was registered and during the probe of the case it was revealed that some persons with the help of South African skipper Hansie Cronje were conspiring to fix the India-South Africa Cricket Test Series which was to be played in February-March, 2000 regarding which a case was registered. The police said that they were probing an extortion racket in 2000, when they intercepted telephonic conversations of Chawla and Cronje, which uncovered this plot.

...
Tags: sanjeev chawla, match-fixing scandals
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The victims were mostly passengers who were standing under the ill-fated foot over bridge, Siddique added.

Nine hurt as fob at Bhopal railway station collapses

Ram Nath Kovind.

Ram Nath Kovind keeps word, meets old friend and his family

The seizures have led to disclosure that Maoists used to collect the empty shells of firearm ammunitions and rockets left behind by security forces after the encounters to reuse them by filling them up with explosives and other materials, the officer said unwilling to be quoted.

Maoists run weapon making units in Bastar

Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Congress needs new style of functioning, says Jyotiraditya Scindia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love is in the ‘dating app’ this Valentine’s Day!

According to Bobble AI’s data, there’s a 30% increase in usage of dating applications around Valentine’s week.
 

Imtiaz Ali revisits love 11 years after Love Aaj Kal

Bollywood film-maker Imtiaz Ali during an interview in New Delhi on February 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 

India’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone will be sold on Flipkart

The iQOO 3 will be the perfect combination of smartphone performance, offering future-ready 5G capabilities.
 

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

The JVC HA-FX103BTA is designed for those who love that little extra bass response.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

GlobalGyan’s network of experienced leaders provide practical knowledge that professionals can use immediately.
 

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

MWC 2020 is officially cancelled.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

YSRC MLAs want Naidu’s arrest for fraud

N Chandrababu Naidu.

Adobe hires University of Hyderabad student on Rs 43 lakh pay

V. Nandini Soni.

Second batch of foreign diplomats shown around Kashmir

Members of the delegation of EU parlimentarians enjoy boat rides on a shikara on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on February 12, 2020.. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Nurses complain of poor treatment

A nurse in the Government Hospital in Janagaon district, Perumandla Kavitha says: “Doctors do not treat us with respect; they always look down upon us. We are treated like slaves.”

Kannada organizations: BJP joined hands with Marwadis

The bandh organisers want jobs in private sector reserved for Kannada people.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham