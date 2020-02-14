Nation Current Affairs 14 Feb 2020 Congress needs new s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress needs new style of functioning, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 14, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2020, 1:34 am IST
Party needs to reinvent itself with new thinking, new ideology and new way of functioning.
Bhopal: Describing decimation of Congress in Delhi Assembly elections as ‘very disappointing’, AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday felt the urgency for ‘reinventing’ Congress with ‘new ideology, new thinking and new style of functioning’.

Talking to reporters at Prithvipur in Tikamgarh district under Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, “The results of Delhi elections for the party are very disappointing. Party needs to reinvent itself with new thinking, new ideology and new way of functioning”.

 

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


