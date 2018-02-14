Tight security in Hyderabad for Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani’s visit on Friday

Hyderabad: About 1,500 police officers will be deployed as part of the security arrangements for Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani’s visit to the city on Thursday and Friday.

Dr Rouhani will be staying at a hotel in Banjara Hills. He is expected to hold a meeting with scholars of various schools of thought and religious sects on Thursday evening. He also plans to visit the Mecca Masjid and address a public gathering on Friday.

“A hassle-free route has been identified for the convoy of the President of Iran, Dr Hassan Rouhani. Inside the mosque, there will be policemen in plain clothes, and outside, uniformed men from various agencies will be posted,” said V. Satyanarayana, the DCP of the South Zone.

Teams from the Rapid Action Force, the Greyhounds and the Octopus will be part of the security arrangements. The West Zone Police are also preparing for the visit. On Tuesday, officials of the Iranian security agencies and the local police visited and inspected the various places that Dr Rouhani is scheduled to visit.