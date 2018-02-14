Terrorists don’t spare muslims, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Stating that terrorists don’t discriminate on the basis of religion, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that five of the seven soldiers who died in a terror attack on a Army camp in Jammu’s Sunjwan were Muslims.

Mr Owaisi said so-called nationalists question the nationalism of Muslims, but the terrorists are killing us too as they treat everyone as Indians. “But there are many people in the country who still question our integrity.”

Taking a dig at the Central government, he said, “This is not the first incident. In 2003, a similar attack took place in Sunjwan. The same route was adopted. No lessons have been learned from Uri, Pathankot or Nagrota. Who will take the responsibility? Is it not intelligence failure?”