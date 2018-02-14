Main accused in Allahabad law student's murder outside restaurant arrested

On Tuesday, three accused were arrested in connection with the same case. (Photo: Twitter | @ANINewsUP)

Allahabad: Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Allahabad zone, SN Sabat on Wednesday confirmed that the main accused in the Dalit law student death case has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Shankar, who is a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE).

"We have arrested the main accused Vijay Shankar in Dilip Saroj death case," Sabat said.

Read: Law student dies after being beaten up with bricks, iron rods in UP’s Allahabad

On Tuesday, three accused were arrested in connection with the same case.

On February 11, 26-year-old Saroj was thrashed by a group of people during an argument in Katra Bazar. Later he succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read: Protests grip Allahabad over murder of 26-yr-old law student, bus set ablaze

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed around Allahabad University campus.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced exgratia of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of Saroj.