National-level kabaddi player alleges parents locked her up, pressured her to marry

ANI
Published Feb 14, 2018, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Preeti alleged her father came to Rohtak in Sept, 2017, and forcibly settled her relationship with a man, much older than her.
The national level Kabaddi player has met Haryana Women Commission with her complaint and has also written to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana DGP and Karnal SP to ask for their help in the matter. (Photo: ANI)
Rohtak: National-level kabaddi player Preeti has filed a complaint against her parents alleging that her family is putting pressure on her to get married despite her willingness to continue her studies along with sports.

Preeti, originally a resident of Mahavati village of Panipat is currently residing in Rohtak to pursue her Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Vaish College in Rohtak, while her family has been living in Karnal for four years.

 

She has alleged that her father came to Rohtak in September, 2017, and forcibly took her to Karnal, where they settled her relationship with a man, much older than her.

When Preeti refused to marry, her parents even locked her up in a room for several days.

She has met Haryana Women Commission with her complaint and has also written to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana director general of police (DGP) and Karnal Superintendent of police (SP) to ask for their help in the matter.

Preeti said, "I want to shape my future but my family is forcing me to get married. They also abuse me physically to not let me play in the tournaments. They also do not allow me to go to college. I somehow managed to appear for my exams."

"After reading the news, my family is looking for me and is threatening me emotionally. I do not want to face them. If anything unfortunate happens to me during this time then the sole responsibility will be my father’s," she added.

Pratibha Suman, Chairperson of Haryana Women Commission, said, "Preeti met me and told that her family is pressuring her to get married. She, on the other hand, wants to study and continue her sports career but her family is not supporting her in either of the two."

She informed that her family is financially capable of providing her maintenance and despite that if the family fails to do so, then Haryana Women Commission will help her.

