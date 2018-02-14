Mukesh Ambani says Amaravati needs private capital for development

Vijayawada: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani told Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that there is a need for private capital along with public capital for the development of Amaravati.

Extending his support for the capital city, Mr Ambani expressed inte-rest in investing in agriculture, health and education sectors in the state.

Mr Ambani, who had come to Amaravati, met with the Chief Minister on Tuesday and discussed about investment opportunities in the state for an hour.

Mr Naidu explained about capital designs, construction, Swiss challenge and other progress in the state to the RIL chairman.

Appreciating the Chief Minister’s efforts, Mr Ambani said there is a need to establish private capital, parallel to people’s capital to attain international attention and investments.

Earlier, Mr Ambani visited the Real Time Governance centre in the CMO, where Mr Naidu explained its importance and how it is interconnected district-wise to villages.

The Chief Minister also explained about the fibergrid, recalling him explaining this to Mr Ambani’s father, Dheer-ubhai Ambani in 1999.

Reacting to this, Mr Ambani told officials that Mr Naidu had visited their place to look at the refinery, during which he had convinced his father on the potential of fibergrid. “It is because of this that now Reliance stands high in the world of telecommunications today,” Mr Ambani observed.

Appreciating the CM’s efforts, he praised him saying he was ahead of us and no country had achieved this.