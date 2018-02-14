search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pay a minimum of Rs 8 to travel in buses in Kerala, govt announces fare hike

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Minimum fare for ordinary bus service will be Rs 8, up from Rs 7, and for fast passenger services, fare will be Rs 11.
The Kerala government, on Wednesday, announced a hike in government and private bus fares that will come into effect from March 1. (Photo: File)
 The Kerala government, on Wednesday, announced a hike in government and private bus fares that will come into effect from March 1. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government, on Wednesday, announced a hike in government and private bus fares that will come into effect from March 1.

The minimum fare for an ordinary bus service will be Rs 8, up from Rs 7, and for fast passenger services, the fare will be Rs 11 instead of Rs 10.

 

Along with the minimum fare, charges per kilometer for all category of services have also been raised. The hike ranges between eight paise and Rs 6.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the decisions at a cabinet meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

Talking to reporters, transport minister AK Saseendran said the hike was necessary to sustain the transport sector.

The bus fares were last revised in 2014.

"The government is not happy taking such a decision," he said.

Speaking on the revision of concessional fares for students, Saseendran said there would be a marginal increase of Re 1 for students travelling up to 40 kms.

The announcement was made on the basis of the recommendations of Justice C Ramachandran panel that went into the problems faced by the transport industry, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Also Read: Kerala: Bus fare hike imminent, minimum charge set to be Rs 8

The Congress-led UDF opposition slammed the LDF government's move, saying the state government was putting more burden on the people who were already suffering due to steep raise in price of essential commodities.

"This hike could have been avoided if the government had decided to go away with the additional income it received through increase in price petroleum products," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said.

Tags: bus fare hike, pinarayi vijayan, ldf, congress-led udf
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love transcends: 25-yr-old UP acid attack victim gets engaged to friend, confidante

Sahu's undithering support helped heal her emotional scars while medical treatment helped her gain 20 per cent eyesight. (Screengrab | Youtube)
 

Healer claims women should drink their own menstrual blood to boost health

Starting with medication, she then began to try spell work which led her to the ancient Shamanic tradition of blood magic. (Facebook screengrab/ Nadine Lee)
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro first impressions: A Redmi Note 5 on steroids

There’s no other way to put it — the Redmi Note 5 Pro borrows the iPhone X’s camera module blatantly.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review: Redmi Note 4 fortified with new display, camera

The Redmi Note 5 is available in India for a price of Rs 9,999 for 3GB/32GB varaint and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
 

Suspected poacher attacked and devoured by the same lions he was out to hunt

The lions devoured almost his entire body and only his bloodied head was left as a way to identify the man (Photo: AFP)
 

Love wins! Acid attack victim gets engaged on Valentine's Day

The young girl not only suffered 80 per cent burns but even lost her eyesight when a spurned lover attacked her with acid. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't communalise martyrs: Army Northern Command chief slams Owaisi

Four of the six Army men, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Habibullah Qureshi, Manzoor Ahmed Deva and Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, killed in the attack were identified as Kashmiris. (Representational Image)

Wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan arrested by Delhi Police

Wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday. (Photo: File | Representational)

Help me start 'pakoda' stall in Amethi: Jobless youth writes to Smriti Irani

A jobless youth from Amethi had written to Union minister Smriti Irani and state minister Mohsin Raza to help him start a 'pakoda' stall. (Photo: PTI)

National-level kabaddi player alleges parents locked her up, pressured her to marry

The national level Kabaddi player has met Haryana Women Commission with her complaint and has also written to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana DGP and Karnal SP to ask for their help in the matter. (Photo: ANI)

CBI gets 2 complaints against jeweller Nirav Modi about Rs 10,000 Cr fraud

CBI has received two complaints from PNB against billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi and a jewellery company about fraudulent transactions. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham