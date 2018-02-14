search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jignesh Mevani lauds Priya Varrier, pokes fun at Modi on Valentine's Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RWITI ROY
Published Feb 14, 2018, 7:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2018, 7:10 pm IST
Young India is more likely to lean towards a youth icon than a group of old men behaving irrationally, harming animals.
Mevani posts in support of Valentine's Day are coloured with love, as against the hate Hindutva groups are trying to propagate all over the country. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: As Hindutva groups around the country are getting dogs and donkeys, hens and dogs married to display their dissent against the 'alien' Valentine's Day, popular youth Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani rose to the occasion to take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Hum ko toh bahuton ne i love you kaha hain. Lekin Modiji ko kabhi kisine I love you kaha hoga? I doubt, what say? Happy Valentine's day! (Many have said I love you to me. But has anyone ever said I love you to Modiji?)," he tweeted.

 

Mevani also appreciated Priya Prakash Varrier's video that has gone viral on social media, proving he really is up-to-date with the popular culture.

"Viral hit of ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ is the answer to RSS's Valentines Day protest and Again Indians have proved that they like to love more than hating someone. Enjoy this beautiful video," he tweeted.

Both his posts in support of Valentine's Day are coloured with love, as against the hate Hindutva groups are trying to propagate all over the country. 

India, a country set to become the youngest country in the world by 2020 with 64 per cent of the population in the working age-group, is more likely to lean towards a youth icon open to pheromone generation, rather than a group of old men behaving irrationally and harming animals.

The country is also set to go in for general elections in 2019 and Mevani's open mind is sure to gain some points on the popularity-card.

Tags: jignesh mevani, priya varriar, narendra modi, valentine's day, priya varrier
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




