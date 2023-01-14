  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2023 PM Modi to virtually ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to virtually flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag on Sunday

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 14, 2023, 3:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2023, 3:49 pm IST
Vande Bharat express from Secunderabad to Vizag which will be flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th January, parked at the Secunderabad Railway station with heavy security. (DC Image/Gandhi)
 Vande Bharat express from Secunderabad to Vizag which will be flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th January, parked at the Secunderabad Railway station with heavy security. (DC Image/Gandhi)

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would be physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said.

The VisakhapatnamSecunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM.

The SecunderabadVisakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said.

The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation, it said.

The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class, the release said.

...
Tags: vande bharat, narendra modi, vande bharat train, secunderabad, andhra pradesh, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

India’s world class Vande Bharat express arrives in Hyderabad

Latest From Nation

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: Twitter/@hd_kumaraswamy)

JD(S) will grow beyond old Mysuru and get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM expresses condolences over Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise

he number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,47,983, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. — Representational Image/PTI

India logs 179 Covid cases in a day, active caseload declines by 30

City Police Commissioner CV Anand in a notification said the order has been issued to maintain law and order, peace and tranquility and to prevent accidents that are likely to occur during the celebration of Sankranti festival in Hyderabad from January 14 to 16. — DC Image/S. Surender Reddy

Kite flying prohibited at places of worship in Hyderabad during Sankranti



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

360-degree net to tackle terror in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, weeks after twin militant attacks in Rajouri, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Coast Guard to have 200+ ships in 5 years, says Director General Pathania

Indian Coast Guard Director General V S Pathania (in centre) with others in front of newly commissioned fast patrol vessel, Kamla Devi, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata (Photo by arrangement)

Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

ndian Army Chief General Manoj Pande (ANI)

Haryana police bans kites in Gurugram for 12 days

A file photo of a shop selling kites. ( S. Surender Reddy/DC)

World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->