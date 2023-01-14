  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2023 Centre plans 'c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre plans 'comprehensive' CrPC changes to deal with hate mongering

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2023, 12:18 am IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating bringing a "comprehensive" amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure to deal with hate speech and hate crimes. The top court said what was required was a "will and a pure heart" to enforce the existing laws and deprecated the visual media for not behaving responsibly and airing programmes that did not reflect different views during live debates.

The top court’s observation on the way the existing laws are being enforced and the irresponsible way certain visual media outfits were conducting themselves came in the course of the hearing of a batch of petitions seeking curbs on hate mongering and hate crimes.

The additional solicitor-general (ASG) K.M. Nataraj told a bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna that the Centre was contemplating a "comprehensive" amendment to deal with the issue and had sought input from the states and eventually it will take a legislative route and go to Parliament.

Observing that it all depends on what you are going to do about it, Justice Joseph said that it is not that we don’t have laws to deal with the issue before the court but "what is required is will and a pure heart" to enforce them.

To address the court’s concerns, the ASG said that there are sufficient checks and balances if the agencies don’t act as they are required to.  Justice Joseph said that "the checks and balances are not enforced in a manner where it should produce results."

Referring to the top court’s judgment in Lalita Kumari’s case, Mr Natraj said that if police are not registering a case relating to a hate speech or hate crime, the complainant can directly file a complaint.

An unimpressed Justice Joseph said: "There is fear in everyone and nobody wants to stick one’s neck out," and pointed to a recent incident where a senior police officer was brutally attacked in the presence of a crowd.

Expressing strong reservations over the current state of television news channels and saying they are creating divisions in society since such channels are driven by agenda and compete to sensationalise news, the bench aired its concerns over the way anchors conduct themselves during live telecasts of debates.

The bench said that during the debates, certain panellists are kept "muted" throughout and some get a disproportionately large share of airtime.

Justice Nagarathna said that we have had television news in our country for decades but there is no authority to regulate it like the Press Council of India is for the print media. The court made it clear that it was not in favour of any governmental interference in media matters.

The bench asked the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) and the Central government about how it can control such broadcasts.

"Everything is driven by TRP. Channels are basically competing with each other. They sensationalise it. How do you control this? You create divisions in society because of the visual element. The visual medium can influence you much more than a newspaper... Our audience --are they mature enough to see this content?" Justice Joseph asked.

Observing that it was the anchors, editors and management that controlled the content of a programme, Justice Joseph said, "You can’t have bias. You can’t have a one-sided programmer. If freedom of expression is exercised with an agenda, then you are not serving the people but someone else."

Issuing notice to Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra on the incidents of hate speech and violence, the court gave them three weeks’ time to respond and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

...
Tags: hate speech, supreme court of india, code of criminal procedure, hate crime, hate mongering
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A subcommittee was formed on Friday comprising locals to hammer out the terms and conditions relating to the SCB merger with the GHMC. (DC file image)

Subcommittee formed to hammer out SCB-GHMC merger

Chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with district collectors to review the measures that were being taken for the successful implementation of the programme.

CS urges officials to make a success of ‘Kanti Velugu’ second phase

The court, in the PIL, identified the lack of infrastructure in peripheries to attend to patients in serious condition, and the lack of operation theatres and specialist doctors as the causes for the incident. (Representative image: DC)

Ailing PHCs, CHCs cry for cure in Telangana

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo: Twitter)

Minister challenges Naidu, PK to view harbours' progress, terms PK as voice of Naidu



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

360-degree net to tackle terror in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, weeks after twin militant attacks in Rajouri, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo

Air India case: Shankar Mishra takes U-turn in court, says he didnt urinate on woman

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passesnger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Pvt sector must leverage synergies to go global: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with economists and experts at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Next 25 years are key to building India, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hubbali, Karnataka. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Coast Guard to have 200+ ships in 5 years, says Director General Pathania

Indian Coast Guard Director General V S Pathania (in centre) with others in front of newly commissioned fast patrol vessel, Kamla Devi, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->