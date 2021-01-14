Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2021 Centre clears purcha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre clears purchase of 83 Tejas Mk-1A for Indian Air Force

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Jan 14, 2021, 4:28 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2021, 4:28 am IST
HAL gets its largest-ever order, to boost aerospace industry
The CCS approved the procurement of 73 Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crores, along with the design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crores. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The CCS approved the procurement of 73 Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crores, along with the design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crores. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: In a big push to “Make in India”, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday approved the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, in the largest-ever indigenous military aviation deal worth around Rs 48,000 crores.

“The CCS today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crores to strengthen the IAF’s fleet of home-grown fighter jet LCA-Tejas. This deal will be a game-changer for self-reliance in Indian defence manufacturing,” defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

 

The defence minister said Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will be the backbone of the IAF’s fighter fleet in the years to come. “LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies, many of which were never attempted in India. The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50 per cent in Mk1A variant, which will be enhanced to 60 per cent,” Mr Singh added.

The Tejas Mk-1A deliveries are expected to begin in three years.

The CCS approved the procurement of 73 Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crores, along with the design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crores.

 

The IAF has already bought 40 LCA-Tejas Mk-1 aircraft. The Tejas Mk1A cleared by the Cabinet committee on Wednesday is more advanced than the Mk-1, with around 40 improvements.

The LCA Mk-1A variant is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern four-plus generation fighter aircraft. It is equipped with critical operational capabilities of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Missile, Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite and Air to Air Refuelling (AAR), that will be a potent platform to meet the IAF operational requirements.

 

The LCA’s manufacture by HAL will give a push to its Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative and boost the indigenisation of defence production and the country’s defence industry. About 500 Indian companies, including MSMEs in the design and manufacturing sectors, will work with HAL in this procurement.

The programme will act as a catalyst for transforming India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant self-sustaining ecosystem. “HAL has already set up second line manufacturing facilities at its Nashik and Bengaluru divisions. Equipped with augmented infrastructure, HAL will steer LCA-Mk1A production for timely deliveries to the IAF,” Mr Singh said.

 

...
Tags: ccs approves tejas, center purchases tejas, 83 tejas mk-1a fighter jets for the indian air force


Latest From Nation

The Supreme Court had in its 2018 judgment said Section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees of dignity, liberty, privacy and sexual autonomy that are intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Centre moves Supreme Court to keep adultery as a crime in the armed forces

Bharat Biotech delivered 20,000 doses to Telangana state, sending the supplies to the state vaccine store at Koti here. Wednesday’s deliveries were made to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo)

Bharat Biotech airlifts vaccine to 11 cities

According to health department officials, on day one of the vaccination drive, each centre will inoculate 30 persons with their first dose. The number of people receiving the vaccine will increase with each day. (Representational DC Photo)

Sanitation workers to get first Covid shot in Telangana

If the couple did not intend so, the marriage officer has to solemnise their marriage forthwith without publication of 30 days notice, the order said. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cold wave grips Delhi, mercury dips to 3.2 deg C

A view of the Rajpath during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI)

Kerala's spurt in Covid cases due to robust surveillance, civic polls, says Minister

She said the upward graph could also be attributed to the recently concluded local body polls. (Photo credit: Facebook)

States told to identify kids out of school

The ministry has also recommended relaxing detention norms to prevent drop-outs this year as well as a slew of measures to address learning loss due to the coronavirus-induced shutdown of schools. (Representational file photo)

Police told to take preventive measures to check spread of rumours on vaccine

sensitising them on the need to direct their police officials so that any mischievous elements trying to spread rumours or false information on Coronavirus can be dealt with firmly. Representational image/AFP

SC upholds environmental clearance, government notification on Central Vista project

The Central Vista project design (Image: HCP Designs)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham