Will shoot protesters like dogs: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh on Sunday ignited a political firestorm by threatening to “shoot” people to death “like dogs” in the state, the way the BJP-ruled governments had done in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka for destroying public property during anti-CAA protests.

Ghosh also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-CAA protests in December last year.

In return, Trinamul Congress leader Anubrata Mondal demanded that the Centre shoot Ghosh to death. Mondal, the Trinamul Congress’ Birbhum district president, said, “The Centre must shoot Ghosh to death first because if someone has destroyed property, it is him.”

Ghosh’s BJP colleague and Union minister Babul Supriyo on Monday described the remarks as “very irresponsible” while denying his labeling of the action taken by the BJP governments.

Supriyo tweeted, “BJP, as a party, has nothing to do with what a DIlip Ghosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination & BJP governments in UP, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever. Very irresponsible of DilipDa to have said what he said.”

Undeterred by this Ghosh remained defiant on Monday. “People speak like they understand something… I said what I felt what our governments had done. If we get chance, we will do the same also,” he said.

At a rally in Nadia on Sunday, Ghosh had said, “It is the money from my and your taxes which is utilised in running trains and buses and in building roads and railway tracks. But these properties are being destroyed. Are they spared because of being voters? Just see how our governments in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka shot dead these shaitans like dogs and slapped cases on them, too.”

He added, “They come and live here and destroy properties also! Is it zamindari? We use lathicharge on them, shoot them and lock them in jails also. That is what our government did (in other states).”

The BJP MP alleged, “Nearly a crore infiltrators are here. On whose money are they having the food? Whose money was wasted in the arson of trains and railway properties by them? It is mine and yours.”

Lashing out at Banerjee over her alleged role during the statewide violence, Ghosh claimed, “Nearly Rs 600 crore of property was destroyed in West Bengal alone because neither firing was done nor was a baton charge ordered. No FIR was lodged. Didi’s police arrested no one. Why was no one arrested for the destruction of properties? Was it someone’s father’s property?” said the BJP leader.