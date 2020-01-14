We don’t feel safe on JNU campus, say teachers

NEW DELHI: Even as the students and teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday boycotted classes amid standoff with the administration over the fee hike issue, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) told the HRD ministry that they “do not feel secure” on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities.

Registering his strong protest over the recent incidents in the university, Prof. Amit Bhaduri decided to give up his emeritus professorship at the JNU.

The classes in the university could not start on Monday due to the collective boycott by students and faculty.

The JNU administration, however, issued an advisory to teachers to resume their classes in the interest of students.

The students’ union had earlier said it will ensure registration by paying only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges but kept the decision on hold after it found that the administration had blocked the registration portal for many students.

The teachers’ association has also given a call for ‘non-cooperation’ in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence.

Teachers and students have been demanding the sacking of vice-chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar.

According to Prof. Hari Ram Mishra of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, some students attended classes but many of them are still not back in campus.

“The classes should commence in a proper way in the next couple of days,” he said.

In a meeting with Human Resource Development (HRD) officials, the JNUTA told officials that they “do not feel secure” on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities.”

We do not feel secure on the campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching?” JNUTA President D.K. Lobiyal told the ministry officials.

An advisory by the JNU administration was issued after two JNU Teachers’ Association officer-bearers announced a “non cooperation” plan, the varsity said.”