Teenaged girl committed suicide over studies in Odisha

Sources said the minor girl had earlier attempted to commit suicide after her parents did not allow her to attend annual function of her school.

BHUBANESWAR: A teenaged girl committed suicide in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, reportedly after being insisted by her mother to seriously pursue her studies for upcoming matriculation examination, reports said on Monday.

According to report, the Class 10 student was busy with other activities, instead of her studies. She took extreme step allegedly after her mother asked her to concentrate on studies, to perform well in the upcoming matriculation examination.

Reportedly, she entered into bathroom and did not come out for a long time. The family members broke open the door and found her hanging from a pipe inside the bathroom.

On receiving information, Dhanupali police reached the house and sent the body for autopsy.

Sources said the minor girl had earlier attempted to commit suicide after her parents did not allow her to attend annual function of her school.

In another development, bodies of a man and his sister-in-law were on Monday recovered from a house at Nuabandha village under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district. Sources said a few locals came to know about the deaths in the morning and immediately called up Patna police.

The cops reached the spot and began investigating the incident. The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained.