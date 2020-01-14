Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2020 Teenaged girl commit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Teenaged girl committed suicide over studies in Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 14, 2020, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 1:58 am IST
According to report, the Class 10 student was busy with other activities, instead of her studies.
Sources said the minor girl had earlier attempted to commit suicide after her parents did not allow her to attend annual function of her school.
 Sources said the minor girl had earlier attempted to commit suicide after her parents did not allow her to attend annual function of her school.

BHUBANESWAR: A teenaged girl committed suicide in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, reportedly after being insisted by her mother to seriously pursue her studies for upcoming matriculation examination, reports said on Monday.

According to report, the Class 10 student was busy with other activities, instead of her studies. She took extreme step allegedly after her mother asked her to concentrate on studies, to perform well in the upcoming matriculation examination.

 

Reportedly, she entered into bathroom and did not come out for a long time. The family members broke open the door and found her hanging from a pipe inside the bathroom.

On receiving information, Dhanupali police reached the house and sent the body for autopsy.

Sources said the minor girl had earlier attempted to commit suicide after her parents did not allow her to attend annual function of her school.

In another development, bodies of a man and his sister-in-law were on Monday recovered from a house at Nuabandha village under Patna police limits in Keonjhar district. Sources said a few locals came to know about the deaths in the morning and immediately called up Patna police.

The cops reached the spot and began investigating the incident. The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained.

...
Tags: examination, committed suicide
Location: India, Odisha, Balasore


Latest From Nation

Foreigners from Ukraine, Sri Lanka and Japan at the International Kite festival at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Monday. Due to poor winds, most big kites failed to fly properly while the smaller ones soared high. (S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Sweets, kites rule the fest

The cost of the housing units vary from rural to urban areas. In rural areas, the cost of each unit is Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in GHMC limits.

Centre demands 2BHK beneficiary list

Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena, BJP agree to work closely in Andhra Pradesh

Besides the High Court from where the commission will function, the government has allotted the staff who will be attached to the members of the commission for their day-to-day work.

Disha probe on High Court premises



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Watch out for your lead toxicity levels

Researchers have found that the brain protein beta amyloid is the prime suspect for the destruction of cells.

Central Bank stirs up NPR row over KYC

Once news of this notification spread, several people began calling up bank officials who were themselves not aware of the notification.

Brahmin cooks get premium on websites

Bordering on this thin line between peddling casteism and meeting consumer demand, the caterers are full aware of what they are doing.

Hyderabad police detain activists to prevent them from meeting commissioner

Police detained social activist Jasveen Jairath, educationist Sheela Sara Mathews and Ilyas Khan before they could assemble at Public Gardens in Nampally.

West Bengal BJP chief's 'shot like dogs' remark sparks controversy

Dilip Ghosh (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham