Nation Current Affairs 14 Jan 2020 Police book cases ag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Police book cases against University of Hyderabad students for CAA, NRC protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Jan 14, 2020, 1:25 am IST
Updated Jan 14, 2020, 1:25 am IST
The students had gathered at about 10 pm on Sunday, and the size of the crowd was growing.
Students of University of Hyderabad and Osmania University protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday. (Photo: DC)
 Students of University of Hyderabad and Osmania University protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The police lathi-charged University of Hyderabad students at 3 am on Monday when they were protesting against the CAA at the Tolichowki crossroads and took 61 of them into preventive custody. The students had gathered at about 10 pm on Sunday, and the size of the crowd was growing.

A flash mob of about 100 students and others gathered at the Tolichowki crossroads to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NCR), and National Population Register (NPA). By about 3 am on Monday, more people had joined them. They chanted slogans like, ‘We don’t accept CAA, NRC, NPR’ and held placards of a like kind.

 

The police then lathi-charged and dispersed the protesters. Later, 61 students were taken into preventive custody. Those booked included socio-political activist Khaled Parveen and HCU students Sebba, Das and Namrata. The police excuse was that they caused public nuisance and inconvenience to passersby and blocked traffic towards Mehdipatnam and Raidurgam.

Students who were detained were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. “This was a peaceful protest. We did not create any traffic issues. Protesting is our right and I don’t know why the police is unnecessarily coming up with such moves,”  said a protester.

Inspector K. Chandra Shekar Reddy of the Golconda police said the police had booked cases of ‘unlawful assembly, wrongfully restraining others and public nuisance’.

Dr Talha Fayiazuddin, state president, Students Islamic Organisation, condemned the government for trying to curb peaceful protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR. Dr Talha also questioned the detention of many students and youth while they were peacefully protesting.

Ms Parveen was warned by the police at her office on Monday not to assemble and gather people. She has been active in organising midnight flash protests by women in Tolichowki and Mehdipatnam.

There were two protests organised last week and a majority of the women sat till late night. This has angered the police who has now slapped cases and stopped her activities.

...
Tags: university of hyderabad, caa
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Foreigners from Ukraine, Sri Lanka and Japan at the International Kite festival at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Monday. Due to poor winds, most big kites failed to fly properly while the smaller ones soared high. (S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Sweets, kites rule the fest

The cost of the housing units vary from rural to urban areas. In rural areas, the cost of each unit is Rs 5.30 lakh and Rs 7 lakh in GHMC limits.

Centre demands 2BHK beneficiary list

Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena, BJP agree to work closely in Andhra Pradesh

Besides the High Court from where the commission will function, the government has allotted the staff who will be attached to the members of the commission for their day-to-day work.

Disha probe on High Court premises



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

West Bengal BJP chief's 'shot like dogs' remark sparks controversy

Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

Mamata protecting Muslim infiltrators in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Police personnel attempt to stop activists during a rally to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Preserve evidence related to JNU violence: Delhi HC tells WhatsApp, Google

MK Stalin’s son and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh in New Delhi. PTI photo

Each oppressed Pak refugee will get Indian citizenship: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a CAA awareness event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. PTI photo

Telangana: Clash between communities in Nirmal, 11 injured

A map of Telangana. Source: Google maps
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham